Éstos son los ganadores de la 77a entrega de los Golden Globes

La temporada de premios ha comenzado. Los Golden Globes se realizaron el día de ayer y sin duda la premiación sorprendió a más de uno. A pesar de que Netflix demostró tener la capacidad de crear grandes e innovadoras propuestas para el cine, no logró llevarse a casa tantas estatuillas como se esperaba. Sin más que decir, a continuación te mencionamos a todos los ganadores de la noche.
MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA
-1917 – GANADOR
-The Irishman
-Joker
-Marriage Story
-The Two Popes
MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Dolemite Is My Name
-Jojo Rabbit
-Knives Out
-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR
-Rocketman
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA – DRAMA
-Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
-Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
-Adam Driver, Marriage Story
-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – GANADOR
-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA – DRAMA
-Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
-Charlize Theron, Bombshell
-Renee Zellweger, Judy – GANADORA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Daniel Craig, Knives Out
-Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-Taron Egerton, Rocketman – GANADOR
-Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Awkwafina, The Farewell -GANADORA
-Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
-Ana de Armas, Knives Out
-Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
-Emma Thompson, Late Night
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
-Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
-Al Pacino, The Irishman
-Joe Pesci, The Irishman
–Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
-Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
-Annette Bening, The Report
-Laura Dern, Marriage Story – GANADORA
-Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
-Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR DIRECTOR – PELÍCULA
-Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
-Sam Mendes, 1917 – GANADOR
-Todd Phillips, Joker
-Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR GUIÓN – PELÍCULA
-Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
-Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
-Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR
-Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
MEJOR PELÍCULA – ANIMADA
-Frozen 2
-How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
-Missing Link – GANADOR
-Toy Story 4
-Lion King
MEJOR PELÍCULA – INTERNACIONAL
-The Farewell
-Les Miserables
-Pain and Glory
-Parasite – GANADOR
-Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MEJOR SCORE ORIGINAL – PELÍCULA
-Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
-Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker – GANADOR
-Randy Newman, Marriage Story
-Thomas Newman, 1917
-Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL – PELÍCULA
-“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
-“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin – GANADOR
-“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
-“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
-“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA
-Big Little Lies
-The Crown
-Killing Eve
-The Morning Show
-Succession – GANADOR
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Barry
–Fleabag – GANADOR
-The Kominsky Method
-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-The Politician
MEJOR MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
-Catch 22
-Chernobyl – GANADOR
-Fosse/Verdon
-The Loudest Voice
-Unbelievable
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN — DRAMA
-Brian Cox, Succession – GANADOR
-Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
-Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
-Tobias Menzies, The Crown
-Billy Porter, Pose
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA
-Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
-Olivia Colman, The Crown – GANADORA
-Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
-Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
-Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
-Bill Hader, Barry
-Ben Platt, The Politician
-Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
-Ramy Youssef, Ramy – GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
-Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
-Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
-Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
-Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR POR UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
-Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
-Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – GANADOR
-Jared Harris, Chernobyl
-Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
-Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ POR UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
-Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
-Joey King, The Act
-Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
-Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
-Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – GANADORA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR DE SOPORTE EN UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
-Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
-Kieran Culkin, Succession
-Andrew Scott, Fleabag
-Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – GANADOR
-Henry Winkler, Barry
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE EN UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
-Patricia Arquette, The Act – GANADORA
-Toni Collette, Unbelievable
-Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
-Emily Watson, Chernobyl
-Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Vía: Golden Globe