Éstos son los ganadores de la 77a entrega de los Golden Globes

La temporada de premios ha comenzado. Los Golden Globes se realizaron el día de ayer y sin duda la premiación sorprendió a más de uno. A pesar de que Netflix demostró tener la capacidad de crear grandes e innovadoras propuestas para el cine, no logró llevarse a casa tantas estatuillas como se esperaba. Sin más que decir, a continuación te mencionamos a todos los ganadores de la noche.

MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA

-1917 – GANADOR

-The Irishman

-Joker

-Marriage Story

-The Two Popes

MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Dolemite Is My Name

-Jojo Rabbit

-Knives Out

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR

-Rocketman

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA – DRAMA

-Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

-Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

-Adam Driver, Marriage Story

-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – GANADOR

-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA – DRAMA

-Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

-Charlize Theron, Bombshell

-Renee Zellweger, Judy – GANADORA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Daniel Craig, Knives Out

-Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

-Taron Egerton, Rocketman – GANADOR

-Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Awkwafina, The Farewell -GANADORA

-Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

-Ana de Armas, Knives Out

-Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

-Emma Thompson, Late Night

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

-Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

-Al Pacino, The Irishman

-Joe Pesci, The Irishman

–Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

-Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

-Annette Bening, The Report

-Laura Dern, Marriage Story – GANADORA

-Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

-Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR DIRECTOR – PELÍCULA

-Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

-Sam Mendes, 1917 – GANADOR

-Todd Phillips, Joker

-Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR GUIÓN – PELÍCULA

-Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

-Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

-Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – GANADOR

-Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

MEJOR PELÍCULA – ANIMADA

-Frozen 2

-How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

-Missing Link – GANADOR

-Toy Story 4

-Lion King

MEJOR PELÍCULA – INTERNACIONAL

-The Farewell

-Les Miserables

-Pain and Glory

-Parasite – GANADOR

-Portrait of a Lady on Fire

MEJOR SCORE ORIGINAL – PELÍCULA

-Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

-Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker – GANADOR

-Randy Newman, Marriage Story

-Thomas Newman, 1917

-Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL – PELÍCULA

-“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

-“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin – GANADOR

-“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

-“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

-“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA

-Big Little Lies

-The Crown

-Killing Eve

-The Morning Show

-Succession – GANADOR

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Barry

–Fleabag – GANADOR

-The Kominsky Method

-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-The Politician

MEJOR MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

-Catch 22

-Chernobyl – GANADOR

-Fosse/Verdon

-The Loudest Voice

-Unbelievable

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN — DRAMA

-Brian Cox, Succession – GANADOR

-Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

-Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

-Tobias Menzies, The Crown

-Billy Porter, Pose

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA

-Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

-Olivia Colman, The Crown – GANADORA

-Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

-Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

-Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

-Bill Hader, Barry

-Ben Platt, The Politician

-Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

-Ramy Youssef, Ramy – GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POR UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

-Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

-Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

-Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

-Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR POR UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

-Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

-Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – GANADOR

-Jared Harris, Chernobyl

-Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

-Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ POR UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

-Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

-Joey King, The Act

-Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

-Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

-Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – GANADORA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR DE SOPORTE EN UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

-Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

-Kieran Culkin, Succession

-Andrew Scott, Fleabag

-Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – GANADOR

-Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE EN UNA MINI SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

-Patricia Arquette, The Act – GANADORA

-Toni Collette, Unbelievable

-Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

-Emily Watson, Chernobyl

-Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Vía: Golden Globe