¿Cuál es el mejor Batman de todos los tiempos? Ésto opinan los fans

A lo largo de todas las décadas desde su creación, Batman ha sido interpretado por una enorme cantidad de actores, tanto en el cine, como en los videojuegos y la televisión. Ahora que surgió el rumor sobre el regreso de Michael Keaton como el Caballero de la Noche en el DCEU, los fans han aprovechado para debatir cuál versión del héroe es la mejor.

Por medio de Twitter, los fans han estado debatiendo sobre Batman y los actores que lo interpretan. Acá te dejamos algunos de los twitts más destacables:

This is the best Batman and you’re, @ATT @WarnerMedia @warnerbros , gonna replace him with a nearly 70-year old. Are y’all crazy? pic.twitter.com/I1EdFBMxry

Michael Keaton is still the best Batman. IMO its long over due that he come back as Old Man Batman. Even if Birdman is pretty much that.

I’m not gonna let y’all just disrespect CHRISTIAN BALE he was the best batman and its not close.

Not only a great batman but a great actor.

