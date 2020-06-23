¿Cuál es el mejor Batman de todos los tiempos? Ésto opinan los fans

A lo largo de todas las décadas desde su creación, Batman ha sido interpretado por una enorme cantidad de actores, tanto en el cine, como en los videojuegos y la televisión. Ahora que surgió el rumor sobre el regreso de Michael Keaton como el Caballero de la Noche en el DCEU, los fans han aprovechado para debatir cuál versión del héroe es la mejor.
Por medio de Twitter, los fans han estado debatiendo sobre Batman y los actores que lo interpretan. Acá te dejamos algunos de los twitts más destacables:
This is the best Batman and you’re, @ATT @WarnerMedia @warnerbros , gonna replace him with a nearly 70-year old. Are y’all crazy? pic.twitter.com/I1EdFBMxry
“Este es el mejor Batman, y ustedes (AT&T, Warner Bros.) lo van a reemplazar con uno de casi 70 años. ¿Están todos locos?”
Michael Keaton is still the best Batman. IMO its long over due that he come back as Old Man Batman. Even if Birdman is pretty much that.
“Michael Keaton sigue siendo el mejor Batman. En mi opinión, ya es hora de que regrese como Batman Viejo. Incluso si Birdman es prácticamente eso.”
I’m not gonna let y’all just disrespect CHRISTIAN BALE he was the best batman and its not close.
Not only a great batman but a great actor.
“No permitiré que le falten el respeto a Christian Bale, él fue el mejor Batman y nadie se le acerca.
No solo un gran Batman sino también un gran actor.”
You know, the multiverse means that in some universe in the DCEU, the best Batman could exist pic.twitter.com/siHRvRH63v
“Sabes, el multiverso significa que en algún universo del DCEU, el mejor Batman podría existir.”
Best Batman: Kevin Conroy
“El Mejor Batman: Kevin Conroy”
Todos tenemos a nuestra versión favorita de Batman, y a partir del próximo año Robert Pattinson podrá sumarse a la enorme lista de actores que dio vida a este personaje. Por mientras, cuéntanos, ¿cuál es tu Batman favorito?
Via: ComicBook