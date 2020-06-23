¿Cuál es el mejor Batman de todos los tiempos? Ésto opinan los fans

22/06/2020

A lo largo de todas las décadas desde su creación, Batman ha sido interpretado por una enorme cantidad de actores, tanto en el cine, como en los videojuegos y la televisión. Ahora que surgió el rumor sobre el regreso de Michael Keaton como el Caballero de la Noche en el DCEU, los fans han aprovechado para debatir cuál versión del héroe es la mejor.

Por medio de Twitter, los fans han estado debatiendo sobre Batman y los actores que lo interpretan. Acá te dejamos algunos de los twitts más destacables:

“Este es el mejor Batman, y ustedes (AT&T, Warner Bros.) lo van a reemplazar con uno de casi 70 años. ¿Están todos locos?”

“Michael Keaton sigue siendo el mejor Batman. En mi opinión, ya es hora de que regrese como Batman Viejo. Incluso si Birdman es prácticamente eso.”

“No permitiré que le falten el respeto a Christian Bale, él fue el mejor Batman y nadie se le acerca.

No solo un gran Batman sino también un gran actor.”

“Sabes, el multiverso significa que en algún universo del DCEU, el mejor Batman podría existir.”

“El Mejor Batman: Kevin Conroy”

Todos tenemos a nuestra versión favorita de Batman, y a partir del próximo año Robert Pattinson podrá sumarse a la enorme lista de actores que dio vida a este personaje. Por mientras, cuéntanos, ¿cuál es tu Batman favorito?

Via: ComicBook


Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
