Crash Bandicoot 4 no logró derrocar a New Horizons en Japón

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time llegó al mercado el viernes pasado. Aunque su debut en el Reino Unido lo posicionó como todo un éxito, destronando a Super Mario 3D All-Stars del primero puesto, el marsupial no tuvo la misma suerte en Japón, en donde quedo por detrás de cuatro juegos de Nintendo.
De acuerdo con Famitsu, Crash Bandicoot 4 vendió 10,437 unidades en la última semana. Sin embargo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario 3D All-Star y Animal Crossing: New Horizons lograron mover más copias físicas en los pasados siete días.
Software:
–Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 36,495 (5,790,577)
–Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 34,282 (308,221)
–Ring Fit Adventure – 33,156 (1,635,341)
–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,270 (3,196,495)
–Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time – 10,437 (nuevo)
–Pokémon Sword / Shield – 7,416 (3,752,771)
–Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6.168 (3.843.036)
–Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 6,143 (397,338)
–Minecraft – 5,901 (1,518,168)
–eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – 5,492 (41,488)
Hardware:
-Switch – 66,157 (12,728,671)
-Switch Lite – 24,936 (2,699,938)
-PlayStation 4 – 6,097 (7,654,172)
-New 2DS LL (incluido 2DS) – 1,538 (1,741,656)
-PlayStation 4 Pro – 442 (1,574,451)
-New 3DS LL – 30 (5,888,638)
-Xbox One X – 13 (20,847)
-Xbox One S – 12 (93,570)
Vía: Gematsu