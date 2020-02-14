Untitled Goose Game ganó el GOTY 2019 durante los premios D.I.C.E.

A pesar de que The Game Awards puede llegar a ser considerado la premiación más importante en la industria de la videojuegos, esto no significa que sean los únicos. El día de ayer se llevó a cabo la 23a entrega de los Premios D.I.C.E. por parte de La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Interactivas (AIAS por sus siglas en inglés), y hubo un par de ganadores que sorprendieron al público.

Como era de esperarse, Control y Death Straining fueron los grandes ganadores de la premiación. Sin embargo, fue Untitled Goose Game quien sorprendió con un par de victorias, entre ellas, el tan deseado Juego del Año, o GOTY.

Así es, el juego en donde eres un ganso y tu objetivo es fastidiar a un pequeño pueblo le ganó a Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium y Outer Wilds en la categoría más esperada de la noche. A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:

JUEGO DEL AÑO (GOTY)

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium

-Outer Wilds

–Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

–Control – GANADOR

-Devil May Cry 5

-Gears 5

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

MEJOR JUEGO DE AVENTURA

-Death Stranding

-Luigi’s Mansion 3

-Resident Evil 2

–Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – GANADOR

-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO

-A Short Hike

-Dragon Quest Builders 2

-Ring Fit Adventure

–Super Mario Maker 2 – GANADOR

-Yoshi’s Crafted World

JUEGO DE PELEAS DEL AÑO

-Dead or Alive 6

-Jump Force

–Mortal Kombat 11 – GANADOR

-Samurai Shodown

JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO

-Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

-DiRT Rally 2.0

-F1 2019

–Mario Kart Tour – GANADOR

-Trials Rising

RPG DEL AÑO

-Disco Elysium

-Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

-Kingdom Hearts III

-Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

–The Outer Worlds – GANADOR

JUEGO DE DEPORTES DEL AÑO

–FIFA 20 – GANADOR

-Madden NFL 20

-MLB the Show 19

-NBA 2k20

-NHL 20

JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO

-Anno 1800

–Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR

-Oxygen Not Included

-Slay the Spire

-Total War: Three Kingdoms

LOGRO TÉCNICO EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA

-Asgard’s Wrath

-Blood & Truth

–Pistol Whip – GANADOR

-Stormland

-Westworld Awakening

JUEGO INMERSIVO DEL AÑO

-Asgard’s Wrath

–Blood & Truth – GANADOR

-Pistol Whip

-The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

-Trover Saves the Universe

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL PARA UN JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

-A Short Hike

-Disco Elysium

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

–Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR

-What the Golf?

JUEGO MÓVIL DEL AÑO

-Call of Duty: Mobile

-Grindstone

–Sayonara Wild Hearts – GANADOR

-Sky: Children of the Light

-What the Golf?

JUEGO ONLINE DEL AÑO

–Apex Legends – GANADOR

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

-Tetris 99

-Wargroove

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO

-Baba Is You – GANADOR

-Disco Elysium

-Outer Wilds

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

-Slay the Spire

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE DIRECCIÓN

-A Short Hike

-Control – GANADOR

-Disco Elysium

-Outer Wilds

-Untitled Goose Game

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN ANIMACIÓN

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Days Gone

-Death Stranding

-Devil May Cry 5

–Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Concrete Genie

–Control – GANADOR

-Death Stranding

-Resident Evil 2

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN PERSONAJE

-Control (Jesse Faden)

-Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

-Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

–Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) – GANADOR

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN COMPOSICIÓN MUSICAL ORIGINAL

-Arise: A Simple Story

–Control – GANADOR

-Erica

-Golem

-Mortal Kombat 11

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

–Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Mortal Kombat 11

-Resident Evil 2

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN NARRATIVA

-Control

–Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Outer Wilds

-Telling Lies

-The Outer Worlds

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL TÉCNICO

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Concrete Genie

-Control

–Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Metro Exodus

Vía: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Interactivas