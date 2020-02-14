Untitled Goose Game ganó el GOTY 2019 durante los premios D.I.C.E.

A pesar de que The Game Awards puede llegar a ser considerado la premiación más importante en la industria de la videojuegos, esto no significa que sean los únicos. El día de ayer se llevó a cabo la 23a entrega de los Premios D.I.C.E. por parte de La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Interactivas (AIAS por sus siglas en inglés), y hubo un par de ganadores que sorprendieron al público.
Como era de esperarse, Control y Death Straining fueron los grandes ganadores de la premiación. Sin embargo, fue Untitled Goose Game quien sorprendió con un par de victorias, entre ellas, el tan deseado Juego del Año, o GOTY.
Así es, el juego en donde eres un ganso y tu objetivo es fastidiar a un pequeño pueblo le ganó a Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium y Outer Wilds en la categoría más esperada de la noche. A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:
JUEGO DEL AÑO (GOTY)
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium
-Outer Wilds
–Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
–Control – GANADOR
-Devil May Cry 5
-Gears 5
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
MEJOR JUEGO DE AVENTURA
-Death Stranding
-Luigi’s Mansion 3
-Resident Evil 2
–Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – GANADOR
-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO
-A Short Hike
-Dragon Quest Builders 2
-Ring Fit Adventure
–Super Mario Maker 2 – GANADOR
-Yoshi’s Crafted World
JUEGO DE PELEAS DEL AÑO
-Dead or Alive 6
-Jump Force
–Mortal Kombat 11 – GANADOR
-Samurai Shodown
JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO
-Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
-DiRT Rally 2.0
-F1 2019
–Mario Kart Tour – GANADOR
-Trials Rising
RPG DEL AÑO
-Disco Elysium
-Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
-Kingdom Hearts III
-Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
–The Outer Worlds – GANADOR
JUEGO DE DEPORTES DEL AÑO
–FIFA 20 – GANADOR
-Madden NFL 20
-MLB the Show 19
-NBA 2k20
-NHL 20
JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO
-Anno 1800
–Fire Emblem: Three Houses – GANADOR
-Oxygen Not Included
-Slay the Spire
-Total War: Three Kingdoms
LOGRO TÉCNICO EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA
-Asgard’s Wrath
-Blood & Truth
–Pistol Whip – GANADOR
-Stormland
-Westworld Awakening
JUEGO INMERSIVO DEL AÑO
-Asgard’s Wrath
–Blood & Truth – GANADOR
-Pistol Whip
-The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
-Trover Saves the Universe
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL PARA UN JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
-A Short Hike
-Disco Elysium
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
–Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR
-What the Golf?
JUEGO MÓVIL DEL AÑO
-Call of Duty: Mobile
-Grindstone
–Sayonara Wild Hearts – GANADOR
-Sky: Children of the Light
-What the Golf?
JUEGO ONLINE DEL AÑO
–Apex Legends – GANADOR
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
-Tetris 99
-Wargroove
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO
-Baba Is You – GANADOR
-Disco Elysium
-Outer Wilds
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
-Slay the Spire
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE DIRECCIÓN
-A Short Hike
-Control – GANADOR
-Disco Elysium
-Outer Wilds
-Untitled Goose Game
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN ANIMACIÓN
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Days Gone
-Death Stranding
-Devil May Cry 5
–Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Concrete Genie
–Control – GANADOR
-Death Stranding
-Resident Evil 2
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN PERSONAJE
-Control (Jesse Faden)
-Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
-Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
–Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) – GANADOR
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN COMPOSICIÓN MUSICAL ORIGINAL
-Arise: A Simple Story
–Control – GANADOR
-Erica
-Golem
-Mortal Kombat 11
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
–Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Mortal Kombat 11
-Resident Evil 2
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL EN NARRATIVA
-Control
–Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Outer Wilds
-Telling Lies
-The Outer Worlds
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL TÉCNICO
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Concrete Genie
-Control
–Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Metro Exodus