TODOS los ganadores de The Game Awards 2024

La gran noche para la industria de los videojuegos ha llegado. Es momento de conocer cuáles fueron las mejores experiencias del 2024. De esta forma, The Game Awards se ha encargado de premiar a títulos como Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, y muchos más. Si te perdiste de la ceremonia, aquí te compartimos a todos los ganadores del evento.

Mejor Juego de Peleas:

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8 – GANADOR

Mejor Juego de Realidad Aumentada/Realidad Virtual:

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow – GANADOR
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Juego de Impacto:

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva – GANADOR
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovación en accesibilidad:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – GANADOR
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Mejor Juego de Familia:

  • ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party: Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor Actuación:

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – GANADORA
  • Hannah Telle – Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2 
  • Humberly González– Star Wars: Outlaws

Vía: The Game Awards

