MUA 3 recibirá una actualización llena de trajes especiales esta semana

Conforme nos acercamos al 26 de marzo y al lanzamiento del último DLC de Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel Games ha revelado una gran serie de trajes especiales que estarán disponibles el próximo 25 de marzo junto a una nueva actualización. Esta vestimenta podrá ser recolectada por todos los jugadores, incluso aquellos que no tengan el Expansion Pass.
Además de los previamente mencionados Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Elektra y Deadpool, los jugadores podrán obtener trajes especiales de Star-Lord, Rocket & Groot, Drax, Gamora, Thanos, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Falcon, Wasp, y Crystal.
Relive the iconic events that united the space-faring team we know as the Guardians of the Galaxy in these free costumes landing in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom on 3/26! @NintendoAmerica #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/2b0g4zpPeq
— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 21, 2020
Whether high in the sky or deep undercover, these Super Heroes and their new costumes will descend upon us in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom in just six days! @NintendoAmerica #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/eGQslGOh1q
— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 20, 2020
Pero esto no esto todo, ya que todos aquellos que tengan acceso al Expansion Pass también recibirán nueva vestimenta para Iceman, Cable, Jean Grey, y Gambit, personajes del segundo DLC del juego. Por el momento se desconoce si después de la llegada de Shadows of Doom veremos más contenido gratuito o de paga.
Distant futures and iconic pasts collide with these new costumes coming to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom in just four days! @NintendoAmerica #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/At6mfxUtSO
— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 22, 2020
