MUA 3 recibirá una actualización llena de trajes especiales esta semana

23/03/2020

mua 3

Conforme nos acercamos al 26 de marzo y al lanzamiento del último DLC de Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel Games ha revelado una gran serie de trajes especiales que estarán disponibles el próximo 25 de marzo junto a una nueva actualización. Esta vestimenta podrá ser recolectada por todos los jugadores, incluso aquellos que no tengan el Expansion Pass.

Además de los previamente mencionados Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Elektra y Deadpool, los jugadores podrán obtener trajes especiales de Star-Lord, Rocket & Groot, Drax, Gamora, Thanos, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Falcon, Wasp, y Crystal. 

Pero esto no esto todo, ya que todos aquellos que tengan acceso al Expansion Pass también recibirán nueva vestimenta para Iceman, Cable, Jean Grey, y Gambit, personajes del segundo DLC del juego. Por el momento se desconoce si después de la llegada de Shadows of Doom veremos más contenido gratuito o de paga.

Vía: Marvel Games

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , ,
Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebas en Twitter
