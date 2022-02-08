¡Éstos son los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2022!

Una vez más, la industria del cine se está preparando para la gran ceremonia que se lleva a cabo cada año. Así es, nos referimos a los Óscar. En esta ocasión, este festejó tomará lugar el próximo 27 de marzo de 2022. Con la fecha aproximándose cada vez más, el día de hoy se ha compartido la lista completa de nominados, en donde Drive My Car, Dont’s Look Up, Dune, The Power of the Dog y más cintas compiten por la estatuilla de Mejor Película.

A continuación puedes checar la lista completa de nominados para todas las categorías:

Mejor Película

-Belfast

-CODA

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor Actor

-Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!

-Will Smith – King Richard

-Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actriz

-Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

-Ariana Debose – West Side Story

-Judi Dench – Belfast

-Kisten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

-Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

-Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

-Troy Kotsur – CODA

-J.K Simmons – Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Película Extranjera

-Drive my Car – Japón

-Fela – Dinamarca

-The Hand of God – Italia

-Luana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

-The Worst Person in the World – Noruega

Mejor Director

-Kenneth Branagh

-Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

-Paul Thomas Anderson

-Jane Campion

-Steven Spielberg

Mejor Canción Original

-Be Alive – King Richard

-Dos Oruguitas- Encanto

-Down to Joy – Belfast

-No Time to Die – No Time to Die

-Somehow You Do – Some Good Days

Mejor Banda Sonora

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor Edición

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-Tick, Tick, Boom!

Mejor Fotografía

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Producción

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores Efectos Visuales

-Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor Documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flea

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor Documental Corto

-Audible

-Lead me Home

-The Queen of basketball

-When we Were Bullies

-Three Songs for Benazir

Mejor Película Animada

-Encanto

-Flea

-Luca

-The Mitchells vs the Machines

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Corto Animado

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje

-Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-House of Gucci

Mejor Guion Adaptado

-CODA

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor Guion Original

-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Recuerda, la ceremonia de los Óscar número 94 se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo a las 7:00 PM (hora de la Ciudad de México). En temas relacionados, ya sabemos cuándo se estrenará el primer tráiler de The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. De igual forma, Euphoria tendrá una tercera temporada.

Nota del Editor:

Películas como Drive My Car, Dune y más sí merecen estar nominadas a Mejor Película, pero no entiendo qué hacen Licorice Pizza y Don’t Look Up en la lista. No son malas cintas, pero tampoco son material para Óscar. Al final del día, The Power of the Dog seguramente se llevará esta estatuilla.

Vía: Academias de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas