Dragon Ball: Increíble cosplay nos muestra una versión realista de Androide 21

#shepropchallenge a cosplay you had to redo/restart I redid/fixed up a few of my cosplays and still would like to do a few more! But I’ll go with Android 21 for now. I’m embarrassed about the first one I did and remade it much better, and styled the wig fully! #cosplaychallenge #android21 #android21cosplay #dragonballfighterz