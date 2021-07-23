Aquí las primeras opiniones de Free Guy

Free Guy, la película estilo GTA en donde un NPC se vuelve el héroe de su juego, por fin se estrenará en los cines el próximo mes de agosto. Sin embargo, algunas personas ya tuvieron la oportunidad de ver la nueva cinta protagonizada por Ryan Reynolds, y las opiniones de este largometraje ya está llegando a las redes sociales.

Aunque las reseñas aún no están disponibles, por lo que aún no hay una calificación en sitios como Metacritic o Rotten Tomatoes, ya hay una serie de opiniones en Twitter. De esta forma, la recepción inicial parece ser amable, con algunas personas incluso catalogando a Free Guy como “Una de las películas de aventuras de gran presupuesto más frescas, genuinamente divertidas y sorprendentemente conmovedoras en años”.

I was extremely skeptical heading into #FreeGuy – heading out, I was a huge fan. One of the freshest-feeling, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years. Ryan Reynolds is great, of course, but watch out for Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. Stars. pic.twitter.com/QD6T5EL5NT — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy es la película más divertida que visto en todo el año. Muy entretenido e hilarante de principio a fin. Merece ser vista en la pantalla grande, no solo por las espectaculares imágenes, sino por la plétora de sorpresas en todas partes. Es Truman Show y Ready Player One”.

#FreeGuy is the most fun I’ve had watching a movie all year. Wildly entertaining & hilarious from beginning to end. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not only for the spectacular visuals but for the plethora of surprises throughout. It’s Truman Show meets Ready Player One pic.twitter.com/X9Vec5tluj — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy es muy divertido. ¡Absolutamente agradable! ¡Taika Waititi es el mejor chico malo de todos! ¡Toma nota, Hollywood! Prepárate para amar a Jodie Comer y a Ryan Reynolds. ¡Agradecimientos a Shawn Levy por el mejor uso de Fantasy de Mariah Carey!”

#FreeGuy is so much fun. Utterly enjoyable! Taika Waititi is the best bad guy ever! Take note Hollywood! Get ready to ship Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. Props to Shawn Levy for the best use ever of Mariah Carey's Fantasy!! pic.twitter.com/PDR60MhS9r — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 22, 2021

“#FreeGuy es una maravilla. Me reí en todo momento, la acción fue tan exagerada, hay tantos pequeños guiños y easter eggs a los comportamientos de los jugadores y las reglas del elenco. Estoy deseando volver a verla con una gran multitud”.

#FreeGuy is such a blast. I laughed throughout, the action was so over-the-top, there's so many little Easter egg nods to gamer behaviors, and the cast rules. I'm looking forward to watching this one again with a big crowd. I'm going to think twice when I come across NPCs now. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 22, 2021

“Es una película divertida y agradable que me hizo sonreír de principio a fin. Además, la película tiene una sorpresa o dos que me dejaron boquiabierto. Véalan tan pronto como pueda para evitar spoilers”.

Happy to report @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect's team up on #FreeGuy is awesome. It's a fun and feel good movie that had me smiling beginning to end. Also the movie has a surprise or two that legit made my jaw drop. See it as soon as you can so you can avoid spoilers. pic.twitter.com/uCqq22ANQ9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2021

Free Guy llegará a las salas de cine el próximo 13 de agosto. En temas relacionados, aquí puedes ver el nuevo tráiler de Dune. De igual forma, ya sabemos quién será Batgirl en el DCEU.

Vía: Twitter