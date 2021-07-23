Advertisement

Aquí las primeras opiniones de Free Guy

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 23/07/2021 8:14 am

free guy

Free Guy, la película estilo GTA en donde un NPC se vuelve el héroe de su juego, por fin se estrenará en los cines el próximo mes de agosto. Sin embargo, algunas personas ya tuvieron la oportunidad de ver la nueva cinta protagonizada por Ryan Reynolds, y las opiniones de este largometraje ya está llegando a las redes sociales

Aunque las reseñas aún no están disponibles, por lo que aún no hay una calificación en sitios como Metacritic o Rotten Tomatoes, ya hay una serie de opiniones en Twitter. De esta forma, la recepción inicial parece ser amable, con algunas personas incluso catalogando a Free Guy como “Una de las películas de aventuras de gran presupuesto más frescas, genuinamente divertidas y sorprendentemente conmovedoras en años”.

“#FreeGuy es la película más divertida que visto en todo el año. Muy entretenido e hilarante de principio a fin. Merece ser vista en la pantalla grande, no solo por las espectaculares imágenes, sino por la plétora de sorpresas en todas partes. Es Truman Show y Ready Player One”.

“#FreeGuy es muy divertido. ¡Absolutamente agradable! ¡Taika Waititi es el mejor chico malo de todos! ¡Toma nota, Hollywood! Prepárate para amar a Jodie Comer y a Ryan Reynolds. ¡Agradecimientos a Shawn Levy por el mejor uso de Fantasy de Mariah Carey!”

“#FreeGuy es una maravilla. Me reí en todo momento, la acción fue tan exagerada, hay tantos pequeños guiños y easter eggs a los comportamientos de los jugadores y las reglas del elenco. Estoy deseando volver a verla con una gran multitud”.

“Es una película divertida y agradable que me hizo sonreír de principio a fin. Además, la película tiene una sorpresa o dos que me dejaron boquiabierto. Véalan tan pronto como pueda para evitar spoilers”.

Free Guy llegará a las salas de cine el próximo 13 de agosto. En temas relacionados, aquí puedes ver el nuevo tráiler de Dune. De igual forma, ya sabemos quién será Batgirl en el DCEU. 

Vía: Twitter 


Etiquetas: , , , ,
Sebastian Quiroz
24 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
