Éstos son los 40 demos ya disponibles en el ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest

El segundo ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest ha comenzado y, como se había anunciado, 40 demos de diferentes juegos indies ya están disponibles en Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

Es importante mencionar que el ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest terminará el próximo 21 de junio, y los demos desaparecerán una vez que este periodo de prueba finalice. De igual forma, estas son versiones tempranas en desarrollo, por lo que algunas cosas pueden cambiar.

-A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

-Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

-Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

-BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

-Black Book (Morteshka)

-Button City (Subliminal)

-Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

-Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

-Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

-Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

-ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

-Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

-Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

-Dreamers (PlaySys)

-Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

-Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

-Fractal Space (Haze Games)

-Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

-Godstrike (Overpowered)

-Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

-Lake (Gamious)

-Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)

-Mad Streets (Craftshop)

-Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

-Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

-Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

-Sable (Shedworks)

-Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

-Strings Theory (BeatifulBee)

-Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

-Teacup (Smarto Club)

-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

-The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)

-The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

-The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

-Trigger Witch (Rainbite)

-Tunic (Isometricorp)

-Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Vía: Xbox