Éstos son los 40 demos ya disponibles en el ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest

El segundo ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest ha comenzado y, como se había anunciado, 40 demos de diferentes juegos indies ya están disponibles en Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.
Es importante mencionar que el ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest terminará el próximo 21 de junio, y los demos desaparecerán una vez que este periodo de prueba finalice. De igual forma, estas son versiones tempranas en desarrollo, por lo que algunas cosas pueden cambiar.
-A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
-Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
-Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
-BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
-Black Book (Morteshka)
-Button City (Subliminal)
-Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
-Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
-Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
-Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
-ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
-Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
-Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
-Dreamers (PlaySys)
-Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
-Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
-Fractal Space (Haze Games)
-Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
-Godstrike (Overpowered)
-Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
-Lake (Gamious)
-Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
-Mad Streets (Craftshop)
-Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
-Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
-Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
-Sable (Shedworks)
-Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
-Strings Theory (BeatifulBee)
-Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
-Teacup (Smarto Club)
-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
-The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
-The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
-The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
-Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
-Tunic (Isometricorp)
-Wreck Out (Four5Six)
Vía: Xbox