View this post on Instagram

Tien shin han first go! His look is still a work in progress but i like how it's going. For those who don't know i have joined with @dragonballtlwok to illustrate dragon ball characters for a live action project. For more content follow our page @dragonballtlwok 🙌 also check the link on the bio!! #tienshinhan #concept #conceptart #digitalart #digitalpainting #characterdesign #dragonballliveaction #dragonball #dragonballz #illustration #artwork