De esta forma sobreviven a la cuarentena los fans de Dragon Ball

En esta época de pandemia mundial causada por el COVID-19, lo mejor que podemos hacer es quedarnos en casa. Para hacer nuestra estancia más amena, este es el momento perfecto para disfrutar de alguna serie o anime en compañía de nuestros seres queridos. Al menos este es el pensamiento de los fans de Dragon Ball, quienes están tratando de expandir, aún más, la voz de Goku y sus amigos a todos aquellos que nunca han tenido la oportunidad de disfrutar de este shonen.
Varios fans de Dragon Ball han tomado la iniciativa en Twitter y han compartido algunas de sus experiencias tratando de convencer a sus amigos y familiares de ver Dragon, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, y hasta Dragon Ball GT, algunos con más éxito que otros. De igual forma, otros han demostrado que lo único que necesitan en esta época es un poco de Goku y compañía en sus vida.
Quarantine day 21: my older brother called me to tell me the plot of Dragon Ball Z.
That was the whole phonecall.
— CORN TEEN (@TheHomelyBaby) April 3, 2020
Wine drunk and dragon ball z. Quarantine ain't too bad
— ? Emily Ann (@schmemily_) March 22, 2020
Can I watch all 9 seasons of Dragon Ball Z during my 2 week #selfquarantine?
Find out next time on DRAGON BALL Z#COVID19 #coronavirus #Quarantine
— Joshua Francom (is self-quarantining, so should u) (@Frakbox) March 20, 2020
THINGS YOU CAN DO IN QUARANTINE:
– watch dragon ball
– play dragon ball fighterz
– read dragon ball
– tell other people to watch dragon ball
– tell other people to play dragon ball fighterz
– talk about dragon ball
– think about dragon ball
— goku ? (@goku_txt) March 20, 2020
Day 4 of Quarantine: I'm thinking about having kids. Starting up a religious commune and making them all worship the image of Son Goku from Dragon Ball. pic.twitter.com/0E9XX7H4RB
— MarkAfterDark? (@MerkDEnglish) March 20, 2020
If there’s ever a time to rewatch Dragon Ball Z and it’s 291 episodes from start to finish, it’s during a nationwide quarantine
— Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) March 18, 2020
Eric’s quarantine time includes sending me Dragon Ball quotes from the episodes he’s watching lmao ? pic.twitter.com/yYBP2WW1qS
— Cass (@haicassy) March 24, 2020
¿Ustedes también planean ver todos los episodio del anime durante esta cuarentena? ¿Qué otras series, animes y juegos recomiendan para sobrevivir esta época? Hablando de Dragon Ball, los fans han descubierto un gran error en uno de las capítulos del manga de Dragon Ball Super más recientes. De igual forma, Teo González por fin hizo cosplay de Tao Pai Pai.
Vía: Twitter