De esta forma sobreviven a la cuarentena los fans de Dragon Ball

En esta época de pandemia mundial causada por el COVID-19, lo mejor que podemos hacer es quedarnos en casa. Para hacer nuestra estancia más amena, este es el momento perfecto para disfrutar de alguna serie o anime en compañía de nuestros seres queridos. Al menos este es el pensamiento de los fans de Dragon Ball, quienes están tratando de expandir, aún más, la voz de Goku y sus amigos a todos aquellos que nunca han tenido la oportunidad de disfrutar de este shonen.

Varios fans de Dragon Ball han tomado la iniciativa en Twitter y han compartido algunas de sus experiencias tratando de convencer a sus amigos y familiares de ver Dragon, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, y hasta Dragon Ball GT, algunos con más éxito que otros. De igual forma, otros han demostrado que lo único que necesitan en esta época es un poco de Goku y compañía en sus vida.

Quarantine day 21: my older brother called me to tell me the plot of Dragon Ball Z.

That was the whole phonecall.

— CORN TEEN (@TheHomelyBaby) April 3, 2020