De esta forma sobreviven a la cuarentena los fans de Dragon Ball

6/04/2020

dragon ball

En esta época de pandemia mundial causada por el COVID-19, lo mejor que podemos hacer es quedarnos en casa. Para hacer nuestra estancia más amena, este es el momento perfecto para disfrutar de alguna serie o anime en compañía de nuestros seres queridos. Al menos este es el pensamiento de los fans de Dragon Ball, quienes están tratando de expandir, aún más, la voz de Goku y sus amigos a todos aquellos que nunca han tenido la oportunidad de disfrutar de este shonen.

Varios fans de Dragon Ball han tomado la iniciativa en Twitter y han compartido algunas de sus experiencias tratando de convencer a sus amigos y familiares de ver Dragon, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, y hasta Dragon Ball GT, algunos con más éxito que otros. De igual forma, otros han demostrado que lo único que necesitan en esta época es un poco de Goku y compañía en sus vida.

¿Ustedes también planean ver todos los episodio del anime durante esta cuarentena? ¿Qué otras series, animes y juegos recomiendan para sobrevivir esta época? Hablando de Dragon Ball, los fans han descubierto un gran error en uno de las capítulos del manga de Dragon Ball Super más recientes. De igual forma, Teo González por fin hizo cosplay de Tao Pai Pai.

Vía: Twitter


Etiquetas: , , , , ,
