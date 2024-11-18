TODOS los nominados a The Game Awards 2024

the game awards

El día que muchos han estado esperando por fin está aquí. Aunque The Game Awards aún está a unas semanas de distancia, hace unos momentos se dieron a conocer a todos los nominados a la ceremonia de este año. Como era de esperarse, títulos como Metaphor: ReFantazio y Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth se encuentran entre los predilectos para ganar el gran premio a Juego del Año, aunque también hay un par de sorpresas. 

Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2024:

Juego del Año:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Waking
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Eritrea
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Mejor Dirección:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Waking
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Eritrea
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Mejor Narrativa:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Waking
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Mejor Música:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor Diseño de Audio:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Mejor Actuación:

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Humberly Gonzalez – Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2 
  • Melina Juergens – Star Wars: Outlaws

Juego de Impacto:

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Mejor Juego en Curso: 

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortinte
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Juego Independiente:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor Debut Independiente:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor Juego Móvil

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Withering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokemon TCGP

Mejor Juego de Realidad Aumentada/Realidad Virtual:

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Mejor Juego de Acción:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura:

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG:

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Juego de Peleas:

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8

Mejor Juego Familia:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party: Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia: 

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lord
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras:

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Mejor Juego Multiplayer:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Mejor Adaptación:

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego Más Anticipado:

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Estos fueron todos los nominados. Te recordamos que The Game Awards 2024 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre. Como siempre, podrás disfrutar de la presentación en vivo y conocer a todos los ganadores en el sitio. En temas relacionados, esta es nuestra reseña de Metaphor: ReFanatazio. De igual forma, esta es nuestra reseña de Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Nota del Autor:

Este será un año bastante interesante, puesto que Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, el remake de un JRPG, puede ganar Juego del Año. De igual forma, el evento estará lleno de anuncios sorpresa y noticias que nos darán una idea de lo que nos espera en un futuro.

Vía: The Game Awards. 

Sebastian Quiroz
27 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebasWave en Twitter
