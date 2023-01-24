TODOS los nominados a los Óscar 2023

2022 fue un gran año para el cine. No solo las grandes propuestas de Hollywood, como Top Gun: Maverick y Avatar: The Way of Water, fueron un éxito, sino que cintas como Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin y The Fabelmans, también fueron capaces de cautivar al público. De esta forma, el día de hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la ceremonia 95 de los Premios Óscar.

Por medio de una presentación en línea, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas compartió la lista de nominados a la premiación que se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023. Entre los seleccionados encontramos cintas como The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, y más.

Mejor película

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Triangle of Sadness

-Women Talking

Mejor actor

-Austin Butler, Elvis

-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brendan Fraser, The Whale

-Paul Mescal, Aftersun

-Bill Nighy, Living

Mejor actriz

-Cate Blanchett, Tár

-Ana de Armas, Blonde

-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz de soporte

-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Hong Chau, The Whale

-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de soporte

-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor director

-Todd Field, Tár

-Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor guion original

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Living

-Top Gun: Maverick

-Women Talking

Mejor película animada

-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

-The Sea Beast

-Turning Red

Mejor documental

-All That Breathes

-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

-Fire of Love

-A House Made of Splinters

-Navalny

Mejor película extranjera

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

-Argentina, Argentina, 1985

-Belgium, Close

-Poland, EO

-Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mejor edición

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cinematografía

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

-Elvis

-Empire of Light

-Tár

Mejor música original

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Babylon

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-The Fabelmans

Mejor diseño de producción

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Babylon

-Elvis

-The Fabelmans

Mejor vestuario

-Babylon

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere

-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejores efectos especiales

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor sonido

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-The Batman

-Elvis

-Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor maquillaje

-All Quiet on the Western Front

-The Batman

-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Elvis

-The Whale

Mejor canción original

-“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

-“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

-“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

-“This Is a Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor corto

-An Irish Goodbye

-Ivalu

-Le Pupille

-Night Ride

-The Red Suitcase

Mejor documental corto

-The Elephant Whisperers

-Haulout

-How Do You Measure a Year?

-The Martha Mitchell Effect

-Stranger at the Gate

Mejor corto animado

-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

-The Flying Sailor

-Ice Merchants

-My Year of Dicks

-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Recuerda, la siguiente premiación de los Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023. En temas relacionados, aquí puedes ver el siguiente avance de la serie de The Last of Us. De igual forma, Netflix comenzará a cobrar por compartir contraseña.

Nota del Editor:

Aunque estoy de acuerdo con casi todas las nominaciones, es increíble que Aftersun no tenga un solo reconocimiento, y que Elvis tenga más de uno, cuando solo la actuación Austin Butler es lo único destacable de la cinta. Fuera de eso, todo es seguro para la Academia.

Vía: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

