TODOS los nominados a los Óscar 2023

2022 fue un gran año para el cine. No solo las grandes propuestas de Hollywood, como Top Gun: Maverick y Avatar: The Way of Water, fueron un éxito, sino que cintas como Everything Everywhere All at One, Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin y The Fabelmans, también fueron capaces de cautivar al público. De esta forma, el día de hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la ceremonia 95 de los Premios Óscar.
Por medio de una presentación en línea, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas compartió la lista de nominados a la premiación que se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023. Entre los seleccionados encontramos cintas como The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, y más.
Mejor película
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Triangle of Sadness
-Women Talking
Mejor actor
-Austin Butler, Elvis
-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brendan Fraser, The Whale
-Paul Mescal, Aftersun
-Bill Nighy, Living
Mejor actriz
-Cate Blanchett, Tár
-Ana de Armas, Blonde
-Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
-Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz de soporte
-Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Hong Chau, The Whale
-Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de soporte
-Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
-Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
-Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor director
-Todd Field, Tár
-Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
-Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor guion original
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Living
-Top Gun: Maverick
-Women Talking
Mejor película animada
-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
-The Sea Beast
-Turning Red
Mejor documental
-All That Breathes
-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
-Fire of Love
-A House Made of Splinters
-Navalny
Mejor película extranjera
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
-Argentina, Argentina, 1985
-Belgium, Close
-Poland, EO
-Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Mejor edición
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor cinematografía
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
-Elvis
-Empire of Light
-Tár
Mejor música original
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Babylon
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Fabelmans
Mejor diseño de producción
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-Babylon
-Elvis
-The Fabelmans
Mejor vestuario
-Babylon
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Elvis
-Everything Everywhere
-Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejores efectos especiales
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor sonido
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-The Batman
-Elvis
-Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor maquillaje
-All Quiet on the Western Front
-The Batman
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Elvis
-The Whale
Mejor canción original
-“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
-“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
-“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
-“This Is a Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor corto
-An Irish Goodbye
-Ivalu
-Le Pupille
-Night Ride
-The Red Suitcase
Mejor documental corto
-The Elephant Whisperers
-Haulout
-How Do You Measure a Year?
-The Martha Mitchell Effect
-Stranger at the Gate
Mejor corto animado
-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
-The Flying Sailor
-Ice Merchants
-My Year of Dicks
-An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Recuerda, la siguiente premiación de los Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023. En temas relacionados, aquí puedes ver el siguiente avance de la serie de The Last of Us. De igual forma, Netflix comenzará a cobrar por compartir contraseña.
Nota del Editor:
Aunque estoy de acuerdo con casi todas las nominaciones, es increíble que Aftersun no tenga un solo reconocimiento, y que Elvis tenga más de uno, cuando solo la actuación Austin Butler es lo único destacable de la cinta. Fuera de eso, todo es seguro para la Academia.