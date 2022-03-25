Durante el marco de la Game Developers Conference 2022, se han llevado a cabo dos premiaciones en los ùltimos dìas, estamos hablando de los Premios del Festival de Juegos Independientes 2022 y los Game Developers Choice Awards 2022. Fue aquí en donde Inscryption, el videojuego de Daniel Mullins, se llevó a casa gran parte de los premios de estas celebraciones, incluido Juego del Año.

Pese a que grandes nombres que vimos el año pasado, como Forza Horizon 5 y Deathloop, participaron en los Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, fueron los juegos independientes los que se llevaron a casa la mayor parte de premios. Estos fueron todos los ganadores de las dos celebraciones:

Game Developers Choice Awards 2022

Mejor juego del año

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) – GANADOR

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Mejor audio

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR

Mejor debut

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

-Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

-The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

-Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing) – GANADOR

-Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)

Mejor diseño

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts) – GANADOR

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Premio a la innovación

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR

-Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)

Mejor narrativa

–Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) – GANADOR

-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)

Premio al impacto social

-Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

-Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) – GANADOR

-Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

-Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Premio a la tecnología

-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

-Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

-Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR

-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor arte visual

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR

Premios del Festival de Juegos Independientes 2022

Gran Premio Seumas McNally

-Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR

-Loop Hero (Four Quarters)

-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam)

-Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)

Excelencia en Arte visual

-Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Silver Lining Studio)

-Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

-Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

-Papetura (Petums) – GANADOR

-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

-The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids)

Premio Nuovo

-Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)

-Cuccchi (Fantastico Studio)

-Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)

-Memory Card (Lily Zone) – GANADOR

-Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures (Outlands)

-Space Hole 2020 (Sam Atlas)

-Sparkles & Gems (Resnijars)

-Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games)

Excelencia en Audio

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR

-Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)

-Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

-Sable (Shedworks)

-Toem (Something We Made)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Excelencia en Diseño

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR

-Overboard! (inkle)

-Midnight Protocol (LuGus Studios)

-Strange Horticulture (Bad Viking)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam)

-Webbed (Sbug Games)

Excelencia en Narrativa

-Closed Hands (Passenger)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR

-Last Call (Nina Freeman and Jake Jefferies)

-Neurocracy (Playthroughline)

-Overboard! (inkle)

-Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Mejor juego de estudiantes

-Abriss – Build to Destroy (Randwerk Games eG)

-Cai Cai Balão (Look Up Games)

-Letter Lattice (Ethan Zarov)

-Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team) – GANADOR

-Nainai’s Recipe (Fan Fang, Mai Hou)

-SmallLife (Yueqi Wu)

Vía: GDC