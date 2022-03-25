Durante el marco de la Game Developers Conference 2022, se han llevado a cabo dos premiaciones en los ùltimos dìas, estamos hablando de los Premios del Festival de Juegos Independientes 2022 y los Game Developers Choice Awards 2022. Fue aquí en donde Inscryption, el videojuego de Daniel Mullins, se llevó a casa gran parte de los premios de estas celebraciones, incluido Juego del Año.
Pese a que grandes nombres que vimos el año pasado, como Forza Horizon 5 y Deathloop, participaron en los Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, fueron los juegos independientes los que se llevaron a casa la mayor parte de premios. Estos fueron todos los ganadores de las dos celebraciones:
Game Developers Choice Awards 2022
Mejor juego del año
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) – GANADOR
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Mejor audio
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR
Mejor debut
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
-Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
-The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
-Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing) – GANADOR
-Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
Mejor diseño
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts) – GANADOR
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
Premio a la innovación
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble) – GANADOR
-Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames)
Mejor narrativa
–Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) – GANADOR
-Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble)
Premio al impacto social
-Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
-Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) – GANADOR
-Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
-Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
Premio a la tecnología
-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
-Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
-Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR
-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor arte visual
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) – GANADOR
Premios del Festival de Juegos Independientes 2022
Gran Premio Seumas McNally
-Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR
-Loop Hero (Four Quarters)
-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam)
-Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)
Excelencia en Arte visual
-Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Silver Lining Studio)
-Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)
-Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)
-Papetura (Petums) – GANADOR
-The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
-The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids)
Premio Nuovo
-Cruelty Squad (Consumer Softproducts)
-Cuccchi (Fantastico Studio)
-Fuzz Dungeon (Jeremy Couillard)
-Memory Card (Lily Zone) – GANADOR
-Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures (Outlands)
-Space Hole 2020 (Sam Atlas)
-Sparkles & Gems (Resnijars)
-Tux and Fanny (Ghost Time Games)
Excelencia en Audio
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR
-Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented)
-Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
-Sable (Shedworks)
-Toem (Something We Made)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam)
Excelencia en Diseño
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR
-Overboard! (inkle)
-Midnight Protocol (LuGus Studios)
-Strange Horticulture (Bad Viking)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam)
-Webbed (Sbug Games)
Excelencia en Narrativa
-Closed Hands (Passenger)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) – GANADOR
-Last Call (Nina Freeman and Jake Jefferies)
-Neurocracy (Playthroughline)
-Overboard! (inkle)
-Unpacking (Witch Beam)
Mejor juego de estudiantes
-Abriss – Build to Destroy (Randwerk Games eG)
-Cai Cai Balão (Look Up Games)
-Letter Lattice (Ethan Zarov)
-Live Adventure (Live Adventure Team) – GANADOR
-Nainai’s Recipe (Fan Fang, Mai Hou)
-SmallLife (Yueqi Wu)
Vía: GDC