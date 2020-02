El documental de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater ya tiene fecha de estreno

View this post on Instagram

Big announcement! After the world premiere of “Pretending I’m a Superman”, we will be throwing an after party at the @mammothrocknbowl. @thedownhilljam, America’s finest THPS-cover band, will be our special guests for the night. They’ll be playing all of your favorite songs from the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. Come join us on February 29! For tickets, check out the link in our bio! #thps #thpsfilm #tonyhawksproskater