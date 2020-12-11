Advertisement

Así de divertidos han llegado a ser los glitches de Cyberpunk 2077

11/12/2020

Después de casi una década de espera, los fans de CD Projekt Red por fin están jugando Cyberpunk 2077, y las cosas no han salido del todo bien. Aunque se reporta que las versiones de PC, Stadia, PS5 y Xbox, estas últimas dos por medio de la retrocompatibilidad, son más estables, los usuarios que están jugando en PS4 y Xbox One se han encontrado una serie glitches y errores técnicos, unos más graciosos que otros. 

De esta forma, Twitter se ha llenado de varios videos que los usuarios han compartido para demostrar cómo es que corre Cyberpunk 2077 en hardware de hace siete años. A continuación puedes ver los ejemplos más divertidos de esto.

Estos no son todos los videos que han salido a la luz sobre los glitches de Cyberpunk 2077. En específico, hay un error que nos muestra los genitales del personaje principal. De igual forma, aquí puedes ver algunos problemas no tan divertidos.

Vía: Twitter


