Así de divertidos han llegado a ser los glitches de Cyberpunk 2077

Después de casi una década de espera, los fans de CD Projekt Red por fin están jugando Cyberpunk 2077, y las cosas no han salido del todo bien. Aunque se reporta que las versiones de PC, Stadia, PS5 y Xbox, estas últimas dos por medio de la retrocompatibilidad, son más estables, los usuarios que están jugando en PS4 y Xbox One se han encontrado una serie glitches y errores técnicos, unos más graciosos que otros.

De esta forma, Twitter se ha llenado de varios videos que los usuarios han compartido para demostrar cómo es que corre Cyberpunk 2077 en hardware de hace siete años. A continuación puedes ver los ejemplos más divertidos de esto.

Some of the bugs in #Cyberpunk2077 are pretty funny pic.twitter.com/iiI01x5sgh — Matty_Haty (@Matty_Haty) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

the only bug i've had in #Cyberpunk2077 is an NPC trying to commit insurance fraud, and it's more funny then annoying pic.twitter.com/NmVbkkZzNE — RadiationCookie (@realRadCookie) December 11, 2020

Don’t worry everyone we’ll just crunch the staff for another year to iron these out. pic.twitter.com/brj1v0ibtj — Steven (@MrDelabee) December 10, 2020

Hey @CyberpunkGame, While recording this scene in Stream Labs OBS a weird glitch occurred where a second reflective screen showed (Only in the recording, not the actual game) and then the game slowed down until I ended the recording. Just thought id let you know 🤖 pic.twitter.com/RQPoHXyKOF — Treeky (@Treekyboi) December 10, 2020

The first glitch of #Cyberpunk2077 , where the game yeeted me outta the map #PS4sharehttps://t.co/LwLseOamML pic.twitter.com/ZB2t8ZhG4d — Festive Fox (@AwesomeFox42) December 10, 2020

Long story short: Rockstar is still unmatched at making immersive open-worlds #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/aEzogt0k3Z — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) December 9, 2020

Estos no son todos los videos que han salido a la luz sobre los glitches de Cyberpunk 2077. En específico, hay un error que nos muestra los genitales del personaje principal. De igual forma, aquí puedes ver algunos problemas no tan divertidos.

Vía: Twitter