¡Aquí todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar!

Ha llegado el día. En estos momentos se está llevando a cabo la Ceremonia de los Premios Óscar número 93. Pese a que la industria del cine se vio gravemente afectada por la pandemia del COVID-19, tuvimos grandes películas que necesitan ser reconocidas. A continuación te contamos quiénes son los ganadores del evento de este año:
Mejor película
-The Father
-Judas and the Black Messiah
-Mank
-Minari
-Nomadland
-Promising Young Woman
-Sound of Metal
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actor de soporte
-Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
-Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
-Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
-Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de soporte
-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
-Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
-Olivia Colman, The Father
-Amanda Seyfried, Mank
-Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Emma
-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Mank
-Mulan
-Pinocchio
Mejor música original
-Da 5 Bloods
-Mank
-Minari
-News of the World
-Soul
Mejor corto animado
-Burrow
-Genius Loci
-If Anything Happens I Love You
-Opera
-Yes-People
Mejor corto
-Feeling Through
-The Letter Room
-The Present
-Two Distant Strangers
-White Eye
Mejor audio
-Greyhound
-Mank
-News of the World
-Soul
-Sound of Metal
Mejor guion adaptado
-Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
-The Father
-Nomadland
-One Night in Miami
-The White Tiger
Mejor guion original
-Judas and the Black Messiah
-Minari
-Promising Young Woman
-Sound of Metal
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actor principal
-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Anthony Hopkins, The Father
-Gary Oldman, Mank
-Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actriz principal
-Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
-Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
-Frances McDormand, Nomadland
-Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor película animada
-Onward
-Over the Moon
-A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
-Soul
-Wolfwalkers
Mejor cinematografía
-Judas and the Black Messiah
-Mank
-News of the World
-Nomadland
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor dirección
-Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
-David Fincher, Mank
-Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
-Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor película documental
-Collective
-Crip Camp
-The Mole Agent
-My Octopus Teacher
-Time
Mejor corto documental
-Colette
-A Concerto Is a Conversation
-Do Not Split
-Hunger Ward
-A Love Song for Latasha
Mejor edición
-The Father
-Nomadland
-Promising Young Woman
-Sound of Metal
-The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película internacional
-Another Round
-Better Days
-Collective
-The Man Who Sold His Skin
-Quo Vadis, Aida?
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-Emma
-Hillbilly Elegy
-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Mank
-Pinocchio
Mejor canción original
-Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
-Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
-Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
-Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
-Speak Now, One Night in Miami…
Mejor diseño de producción
-The Father
-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
-Mank
-News of the World
-Tenet
Mejores efectos visuales
-Love and Monsters
-The Midnight Sky
-Mulan
-The One and Only Ivan
-Tenet
Nota en desarrollo…
Vía: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas