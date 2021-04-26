¡Aquí todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar!

Ha llegado el día. En estos momentos se está llevando a cabo la Ceremonia de los Premios Óscar número 93. Pese a que la industria del cine se vio gravemente afectada por la pandemia del COVID-19, tuvimos grandes películas que necesitan ser reconocidas. A continuación te contamos quiénes son los ganadores del evento de este año:

Mejor película

-The Father

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Mank

-Minari

-Nomadland

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor de soporte

-Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

-Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

-Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

-Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de soporte

-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

-Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

-Olivia Colman, The Father

-Amanda Seyfried, Mank

-Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Emma

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-Mulan

-Pinocchio

Mejor música original

-Da 5 Bloods

-Mank

-Minari

-News of the World

-Soul

Mejor corto animado

-Burrow

-Genius Loci

-If Anything Happens I Love You

-Opera

-Yes-People

Mejor corto

-Feeling Through

-The Letter Room

-The Present

-Two Distant Strangers

-White Eye

Mejor audio

-Greyhound

-Mank

-News of the World

-Soul

-Sound of Metal

Mejor guion adaptado

-Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

-The Father

-Nomadland

-One Night in Miami

-The White Tiger

Mejor guion original

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Minari

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor principal

-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Anthony Hopkins, The Father

-Gary Oldman, Mank

-Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actriz principal

-Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

-Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

-Frances McDormand, Nomadland

-Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor película animada

-Onward

-Over the Moon

-A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

-Soul

-Wolfwalkers

Mejor cinematografía

-Judas and the Black Messiah

-Mank

-News of the World

-Nomadland

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor dirección

-Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

-David Fincher, Mank

-Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

-Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

-Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor película documental

-Collective

-Crip Camp

-The Mole Agent

-My Octopus Teacher

-Time

Mejor corto documental

-Colette

-A Concerto Is a Conversation

-Do Not Split

-Hunger Ward

-A Love Song for Latasha

Mejor edición

-The Father

-Nomadland

-Promising Young Woman

-Sound of Metal

-The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película internacional

-Another Round

-Better Days

-Collective

-The Man Who Sold His Skin

-Quo Vadis, Aida?

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-Emma

-Hillbilly Elegy

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-Pinocchio

Mejor canción original

-Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

-Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

-Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

-Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

-Speak Now, One Night in Miami…

Mejor diseño de producción

-The Father

-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

-Mank

-News of the World

-Tenet

Mejores efectos visuales

-Love and Monsters

-The Midnight Sky

-Mulan

-The One and Only Ivan

-Tenet

Vía: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas