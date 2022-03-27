¡Aquí todos los ganadores a los Premios Óscar 2022!

La gran noche de la industria cinematográfica ya está en marcha. La ceremonia número 94 de los Premios Óscar se encarga de celebrar a lo mejor del cine durante el último año, y aquí te presentamos a todos los ganadores. Desde el diseño de producción, pasando por los actores de todo tipo, hasta la Mejor Película del año.
Mejor Película
-Belfast
-CODA (Ganador)
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor Actor
-Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!
-Will Smith – King Richard (Ganador)
-Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
-Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Ganadora)
-Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
-Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
-Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
-Ariana Debose – West Side Story (Ganadora)
-Judi Dench – Belfast
-Kisten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
-Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Mejor Actor de Reparto
-Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
-Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
-Troy Kotsur – CODA (Ganador)
-J.K Simmons – Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Película Extranjera
-Drive my Car – Japón (Ganador)
-Fela – Dinamarca
-The Hand of God – Italia
-Luana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
-The Worst Person in the World – Noruega
Mejor Director
-Kenneth Branagh
-Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
-Paul Thomas Anderson
-Jane Campion (Ganadora)
-Steven Spielberg
Mejor Canción Original
-Be Alive – King Richard
-Dos Oruguitas- Encanto
-Down to Joy – Belfast
-No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Ganador)
-Somehow You Do – Some Good Days
Mejor Banda Sonora
-Don’t Look Up
-Dune (Ganador)
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
-Cruella (Ganador)
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor Edición
-Don’t Look Up
-Dune (Ganador)
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog
-Tick, Tick, Boom!
Mejor Fotografía
-Dune (Ganador)
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Producción
-Dune (Ganador)
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejores Efectos Visuales
-Dune (Ganador)
-Free Guy
-No Time to Die
-Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Documental
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flea
-Summer of Soul (Ganador)
-Riding with Fire
Mejor Documental Corto
-Audible
-Lead me Home
-The Queen of basketball (Ganador)
-When we Were Bullies
-Three Songs for Benazir
Mejor Película Animada
-Encanto (Ganador)
-Flea
-Luca
-The Mitchells vs the Machines
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Corto Animado
-Affairs of the Art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
-The Windshield Wiper (Ganador)
Mejor Cortometraje
-Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
-The Dress
-The Long Goodbye (Ganador)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
-Coming 2 America
-Cruella
-Dune
-The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Ganador)
-House of Gucci
Mejor Guion Adaptado
-CODA (Ganador)
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor Guion Original
-Belfast (Ganador)
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World