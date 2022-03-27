¡Aquí todos los ganadores a los Premios Óscar 2022!

La gran noche de la industria cinematográfica ya está en marcha. La ceremonia número 94 de los Premios Óscar se encarga de celebrar a lo mejor del cine durante el último año, y aquí te presentamos a todos los ganadores. Desde el diseño de producción, pasando por los actores de todo tipo, hasta la Mejor Película del año.

Mejor Película

-Belfast

-CODA (Ganador)

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor Actor

-Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!

-Will Smith – King Richard (Ganador)

-Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actriz

-Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Ganadora)

-Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

-Ariana Debose – West Side Story (Ganadora)

-Judi Dench – Belfast

-Kisten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

-Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

-Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

-Troy Kotsur – CODA (Ganador)

-J.K Simmons – Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Película Extranjera

-Drive my Car – Japón (Ganador)

-Fela – Dinamarca

-The Hand of God – Italia

-Luana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

-The Worst Person in the World – Noruega

Mejor Director

-Kenneth Branagh

-Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

-Paul Thomas Anderson

-Jane Campion (Ganadora)

-Steven Spielberg

Mejor Canción Original

-Be Alive – King Richard

-Dos Oruguitas- Encanto

-Down to Joy – Belfast

-No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Ganador)

-Somehow You Do – Some Good Days

Mejor Banda Sonora

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune (Ganador)

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

-Cruella (Ganador)

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor Edición

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune (Ganador)

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-Tick, Tick, Boom!

Mejor Fotografía

-Dune (Ganador)

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Producción

-Dune (Ganador)

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores Efectos Visuales

-Dune (Ganador)

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor Documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flea

-Summer of Soul (Ganador)

-Riding with Fire

Mejor Documental Corto

-Audible

-Lead me Home

-The Queen of basketball (Ganador)

-When we Were Bullies

-Three Songs for Benazir

Mejor Película Animada

-Encanto (Ganador)

-Flea

-Luca

-The Mitchells vs the Machines

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Corto Animado

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper (Ganador)

Mejor Cortometraje

-Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye (Ganador)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Ganador)

-House of Gucci

Mejor Guion Adaptado

-CODA (Ganador)

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor Guion Original

-Belfast (Ganador)

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World