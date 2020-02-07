Aquí los juegos más descargados de enero en PlayStation

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 7/02/2020 12:30 pm

geralt

La adaptación de The Witcher por parte de Netflix ha sido un tremendo éxito, y ha tenido un fuerte impacto tanto en los libros como en el aclamado título de CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Gracias a este re-surgimiento en popularidad, durante enero, este RPG se posicionó dentro de los cinco juegos más descargados de la PS Store en Norteamérica y Europa.

Hablando de éxitos, Grand Theft Auto V ha logrado ocupar el primer lugar en ambos territorios una vez más, mientras que Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debutó dentro del top 10 en ambas listas.

Por el lado de PSVR, Beat Saber domina ambas regiones, y en el apartado free-to-play, Fortnite, para sorpresa de nadie, se posiciona en primer lugar.

PS4 Games
1 Grand Theft Auto V
2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
5 STAR WARS Battlefront II
6 Madden NFL 20
7 Minecraft
8 EA SPORTS UFC 3
9 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
10 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
11 NBA 2K20
12 God of War
13 Need for Speed Heat
14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
15 Red Dead Redemption 2
16 Rocket League
17 RESIDENT EVIL 2
18 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
19 Need for Speed Payback
20 Marvel’s Spider-Man
PS VR Games
1 Beat Saber
2 SUPERHOT VR
3 Job Simulator
4 Arizona Sunshine
5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
6 Creed: Rise to Glory
7 DOOM VFR
8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
9 Vacation Simulator
10 Drunkn Bar Fight
Free-to-Play Games
1 Fortnite
2 Darwin Project
3 Cuisine Royale
4 Apex Legends
5 Brawlhalla
6 Dauntless
7 WARFRAME
8 Paladins
9 DC Universe Online
10 H1Z1: Battle Royale
DLC and Expansions
1 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
2 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
3 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
4 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
5 STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
6 Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
7 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
8 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
9 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
10 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Fuente: PlayStation

Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
