Aquí los juegos más descargados de enero en PlayStation

La adaptación de The Witcher por parte de Netflix ha sido un tremendo éxito, y ha tenido un fuerte impacto tanto en los libros como en el aclamado título de CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Gracias a este re-surgimiento en popularidad, durante enero, este RPG se posicionó dentro de los cinco juegos más descargados de la PS Store en Norteamérica y Europa.
Hablando de éxitos, Grand Theft Auto V ha logrado ocupar el primer lugar en ambos territorios una vez más, mientras que Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debutó dentro del top 10 en ambas listas.
Por el lado de PSVR, Beat Saber domina ambas regiones, y en el apartado free-to-play, Fortnite, para sorpresa de nadie, se posiciona en primer lugar.
|PS4 Games
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|3
|DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
|4
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|5
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|6
|Madden NFL 20
|7
|Minecraft
|8
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|9
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|10
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|11
|NBA 2K20
|12
|God of War
|13
|Need for Speed Heat
|14
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|15
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|16
|Rocket League
|17
|RESIDENT EVIL 2
|18
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|19
|Need for Speed Payback
|20
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|PS VR Games
|1
|Beat Saber
|2
|SUPERHOT VR
|3
|Job Simulator
|4
|Arizona Sunshine
|5
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|6
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|7
|DOOM VFR
|8
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|9
|Vacation Simulator
|10
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|Free-to-Play Games
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|Darwin Project
|3
|Cuisine Royale
|4
|Apex Legends
|5
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Dauntless
|7
|WARFRAME
|8
|Paladins
|9
|DC Universe Online
|10
|H1Z1: Battle Royale
|DLC and Expansions
|1
|Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
|2
|KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
|3
|Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
|4
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
|5
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
|6
|Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
|7
|Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
|8
|KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
|9
|Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
|10
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Fuente: PlayStation