Aquí las primeras opiniones de Shang-Chi

17/08/2021

shang

Después de más de un año sin ofrecer una experiencia completamente enfocada a los cines, Marvel por fin está listo para presentarnos Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings el próximo 3 de septiembre exclusivamente en las salas de cine, sin algún plan para llevar esta cinta a Disney+ ese mismo día. De esta forma, algunas personas ya tuvieron la oportunidad de ver la cinta, y estos son sus comentarios.

Por lo general, la aceptación es bastante positiva, con muchos señalando que la acción es algo que no se había visto previamente en el MCU. Esto fue lo que comentó Brandon Davis de ComicBook al respecto:

“#ShangChi es increíble. ¡Esta película cumple con todo lo que Marvel hace bien (ritmo, humor, carácter) y agrega acción como nunca antes habíamos visto en el MCU!

Más oscuro de lo esperado. Mucha diversión. ¡Integral a la fase 4 de MCU!”

Por otro lado, Kirsten Acuna de Insider está más que feliz con el equipo de actores:

“#ShangChi es fantástico. Está lleno de escenas de lucha INCREÍBLES, bellamente coreografiadas y lleno de mujeres rudas. Prepárate para saber el nombre de Simu Liu si aún no lo sabes. Marvel tiene otro éxito en sus manos”.

De igual forma, Aaron Couch de The Hollywood Reporter ha señalado que la cinta es lo más emocionante de Marvel desde Endgame:

“La multitud de #ShangChi fue la más entusiasta con la que he estado desde Endgame. No se pudo escuchar parte del diálogo de la escena posterior a los créditos debido a los vítores. Shang y Katy son estrellas instantáneas de MCU”.

Steve Weintraub de Collider ha mencionado que esta es una cinta bastante única para el MCU:

“#shangchi no se parece a ninguna película de Marvel que hayas visto. Me encanta que abra la puerta a un mundo nuevo del que no puedo esperar a ver más. @SimuLiu literalmente patea muchos traseros y tiene un elenco perfecto”.

Por su parte, Drew Taylor de Vanity Fair cree que Shang-Chi se puede convertir en Avenger favorita de muchas personas:

“#ShangChi es un triunfo absoluto, inesperadamente espiritual y emocionalmente complejo, con algunas de las mejores acciones de la MCU. @SimuLiu es tu nuevo Avenger favorito y las innumerables influencias de la película (desde Jackie Chan hasta Hayao Miyazaki) dan sus frutos a lo grande. Asombroso”.

Por último, Wendy Lee Szany, miembro de la Asociación de Críticos de Hollywood, menciona que esta cinta se debe de disfrutar en la pantalla grande:

“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos es FENÓMENAL. Anímate. [Cada] escena de pelea / secuencia de acción es mejor que la anterior. @SimuLiu abraza completamente el papel de superhéroe de Marvel. Imágenes asombrosas. Banda sonora asesina. Querrá ver esto en la pantalla grande. #shangchi”.

Te recordamos que Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings llegará a las salas de cine el próximo 3 de septiembre. En temas relacionados, aquí te decimos cuántas escenas post-créditos tiene la película.

Vía: Twitter 


Sebastian Quiroz
24 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebas en Twitter

