Aquí las primeras opiniones de Shang-Chi

Después de más de un año sin ofrecer una experiencia completamente enfocada a los cines, Marvel por fin está listo para presentarnos Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings el próximo 3 de septiembre exclusivamente en las salas de cine, sin algún plan para llevar esta cinta a Disney+ ese mismo día. De esta forma, algunas personas ya tuvieron la oportunidad de ver la cinta, y estos son sus comentarios.

Por lo general, la aceptación es bastante positiva, con muchos señalando que la acción es algo que no se había visto previamente en el MCU. Esto fue lo que comentó Brandon Davis de ComicBook al respecto:

“#ShangChi es increíble. ¡Esta película cumple con todo lo que Marvel hace bien (ritmo, humor, carácter) y agrega acción como nunca antes habíamos visto en el MCU! Más oscuro de lo esperado. Mucha diversión. ¡Integral a la fase 4 de MCU!”

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻 Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero. Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

Por otro lado, Kirsten Acuna de Insider está más que feliz con el equipo de actores:

“#ShangChi es fantástico. Está lleno de escenas de lucha INCREÍBLES, bellamente coreografiadas y lleno de mujeres rudas. Prepárate para saber el nombre de Simu Liu si aún no lo sabes. Marvel tiene otro éxito en sus manos”.

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

De igual forma, Aaron Couch de The Hollywood Reporter ha señalado que la cinta es lo más emocionante de Marvel desde Endgame:

“La multitud de #ShangChi fue la más entusiasta con la que he estado desde Endgame. No se pudo escuchar parte del diálogo de la escena posterior a los créditos debido a los vítores. Shang y Katy son estrellas instantáneas de MCU”.

The #ShangChi crowd was the most enthusiastic I have been with since Endgame. Couldn’t hear some of the post credit scene dialogue due to cheering. Shang and Katy are instant MCU all stars pic.twitter.com/tQigQFY6ey — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 17, 2021

Steve Weintraub de Collider ha mencionado que esta es una cinta bastante única para el MCU:

“#shangchi no se parece a ninguna película de Marvel que hayas visto. Me encanta que abra la puerta a un mundo nuevo del que no puedo esperar a ver más. @SimuLiu literalmente patea muchos traseros y tiene un elenco perfecto”.

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3m — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 17, 2021

Por su parte, Drew Taylor de Vanity Fair cree que Shang-Chi se puede convertir en Avenger favorita de muchas personas:

“#ShangChi es un triunfo absoluto, inesperadamente espiritual y emocionalmente complejo, con algunas de las mejores acciones de la MCU. @SimuLiu es tu nuevo Avenger favorito y las innumerables influencias de la película (desde Jackie Chan hasta Hayao Miyazaki) dan sus frutos a lo grande. Asombroso”.

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

Por último, Wendy Lee Szany, miembro de la Asociación de Críticos de Hollywood, menciona que esta cinta se debe de disfrutar en la pantalla grande:

“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos es FENÓMENAL. Anímate. [Cada] escena de pelea / secuencia de acción es mejor que la anterior. @SimuLiu abraza completamente el papel de superhéroe de Marvel. Imágenes asombrosas. Banda sonora asesina. Querrá ver esto en la pantalla grande. #shangchi”.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

Te recordamos que Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings llegará a las salas de cine el próximo 3 de septiembre. En temas relacionados, aquí te decimos cuántas escenas post-créditos tiene la película.

Vía: Twitter