Todos estos juegos indie estarán llegando día uno a Xbox Game Pass

A estas alturas, no hay duda alguna que Xbox Game Pass es uno de los mejores servicios que Microsoft puede ofrecer a sus usuarios. Desde la generación pasada, la compañía de Redmond ha hecho fuerte énfasis en que Game Pass es el mejor lugar para disfrutar de tus títulos favoritos, y ya sabemos exactamente cuáles estarán llegando día uno a la plataforma.

Apenas hace unos momentos finalizó la presentación ID@Xbox, evento dedicado a los próximos juegos indie que estarán llegando a nuestras manos. Como parte de los anuncios, se reveló que más de 20 títulos presentados el día de hoy también estarán disponibles día uno en Game Pass, y son los siguientes:

– Art of the Rally (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Astria Ascending (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Backbone (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Boyfriend Dungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y PC)

– Craftopia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y PC)

– Dead Static Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y PC)

– Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Library of Ruina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Moonglow Bay Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, y PC)

– Narita Boy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Nobody Saves the World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Omno (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, y PC)

– Sable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y PC)

– Second Extinction (Xbox Series X|S Optimized y Xbox One)

– She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y PC)

– S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized y PC)

– The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, y PC)

– Undungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, y PC)

– Way to the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, y Xbox Cloud Gaming)

– Wild at Heart (Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One)

Via: Windows Central