Outer Wilds se coronó como el GOTY en los Premios BAFTA Games 2020

Los Premios BAFTA se llevaron a cabo el día de hoy. Aunque la situación global actual impidió la realización de un evento físico, los organizadores de los “BAFTA Games 2020” dieron pie a la ceremonia con una presentación en línea enfocada a este medio interactivo. El gran ganador de la ceremonia fue Outer Wilds, juego independiente de Mobius Digital, quien se llevó a casa el premio a “Mejor Juego”.
Otros grandes ganadores de la ceremonia fueron Death Stranding por “Logro Técnico”, Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to] por “Juego Más Allá del Entretenimiento”, Untitled Goose Game por “Mejor Juego Familiar” y Call of Duty: Mobile por “Mejor Juego Móvil escogido por el público”.
A continuación puedes ver una lista completa de los ganadores:
Mejor Juego
-Control
-Disco Elysium
-Luigi’s Mansion 3
-Outer Wilds – GANADOR
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
-Untitled Goose Game
Actuación en un papel principal
-Laura Bailey – Gears 5
-Courtney Hope – Control
-Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies
-Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2 – GANADOR
-Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
Actuación en un papel secundario
-Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2
-Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2
-Troy Baker – Death Stranding
-Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding
-Martti Suosalo – Control – GANADOR
-Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Logro Técnico
-A Plague Tale: Innocence
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Control
-Death Stranding – GANADOR
-Metro Exodus
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Propiedad Original
-Baba Is You
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium
-Outer Wilds – GANADOR
-Untitled Goose Game
Narrativa
-Control
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
-Outer Wilds
-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
-The Outer Worlds
Música
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Outer Wilds
-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
-Wattam
Multiplayer
-Apex Legends – GANADOR
-Borderlands 3
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Luigi’s Mansion 3
-Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
-Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Diseño de Juego
-Baba Is You
-Control
-Disco Elysium
-Outer Wilds – GANADOR
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
-Wattam
Juego Más Allá del Entretenimiento
-Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
-Death Stranding
–Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to] – GANADOR
-Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
-Neo Cab
-Ring Fit Adventure
Familiar
-Concrete Genie
-Knights and Bikes
-Luigi’s Mansion 3
-Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR
-Vacation Simulator
-Wattam
Juego en Evolución
-Apex Legends
-Destiny 2
-FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
-Fortnite
-No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
-Path of Exile – GANADOR
Debut Game
-Ape Out
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium – GANADOR
-Katana ZERO
-Knights and Bikes
-Manifold Garden
Juego Británico
-DiRT Rally 2.0
-Heaven’s Vault
-Knights and Bikes
-Observation – GANADOR
-Planet Zoo
-Total War: Three Kingdoms
Logro en Audio
-Ape Out – GANADOR
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
-Untitled Goose Game
Logro Artístico
-Concrete Genie
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Disco Elysium
-Knights and Bikes
–Sayonara Wild Hearts – GANADOR
Animación
-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-Control
-Death Stranding
-Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR
-Sayonara Wild Hearts
-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Juego Móvil del Año (elegido por el público)
-Assemble With Care
-Call of Duty: Mobile – GANADOR
-Dead Man’s Phone
-Pokemon Go
-Tangle Tower
-What The Golf?
Vía: BAFTA Games 2020