Outer Wilds se coronó como el GOTY en los Premios BAFTA Games 2020

Los Premios BAFTA se llevaron a cabo el día de hoy. Aunque la situación global actual impidió la realización de un evento físico, los organizadores de los “BAFTA Games 2020” dieron pie a la ceremonia con una presentación en línea enfocada a este medio interactivo. El gran ganador de la ceremonia fue Outer Wilds, juego independiente de Mobius Digital, quien se llevó a casa el premio a “Mejor Juego”.

Otros grandes ganadores de la ceremonia fueron Death Stranding por “Logro Técnico”, Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to] por “Juego Más Allá del Entretenimiento”, Untitled Goose Game por “Mejor Juego Familiar” y Call of Duty: Mobile por “Mejor Juego Móvil escogido por el público”.

A continuación puedes ver una lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor Juego

-Control

-Disco Elysium

-Luigi’s Mansion 3

-Outer Wilds – GANADOR

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

-Untitled Goose Game

Actuación en un papel principal

-Laura Bailey – Gears 5

-Courtney Hope – Control

-Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies

-Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2 – GANADOR

-Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Actuación en un papel secundario

-Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2

-Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2

-Troy Baker – Death Stranding

-Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding

-Martti Suosalo – Control – GANADOR

-Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Logro Técnico

-A Plague Tale: Innocence

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Control

-Death Stranding – GANADOR

-Metro Exodus

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Propiedad Original

-Baba Is You

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium

-Outer Wilds – GANADOR

-Untitled Goose Game

Narrativa

-Control

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

-Outer Wilds

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

-The Outer Worlds

Música

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Outer Wilds

-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

-Wattam

Multiplayer

-Apex Legends – GANADOR

-Borderlands 3

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Luigi’s Mansion 3

-Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

-Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Diseño de Juego

-Baba Is You

-Control

-Disco Elysium

-Outer Wilds – GANADOR

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

-Wattam

Juego Más Allá del Entretenimiento

-Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

-Death Stranding

–Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to] – GANADOR

-Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

-Neo Cab

-Ring Fit Adventure

Familiar

-Concrete Genie

-Knights and Bikes

-Luigi’s Mansion 3

-Untitled Goose Game – GANADOR

-Vacation Simulator

-Wattam

Juego en Evolución

-Apex Legends

-Destiny 2

-FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

-Fortnite

-No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

-Path of Exile – GANADOR

Debut Game

-Ape Out

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium – GANADOR

-Katana ZERO

-Knights and Bikes

-Manifold Garden

Juego Británico

-DiRT Rally 2.0

-Heaven’s Vault

-Knights and Bikes

-Observation – GANADOR

-Planet Zoo

-Total War: Three Kingdoms

Logro en Audio

-Ape Out – GANADOR

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

-Untitled Goose Game

Logro Artístico

-Concrete Genie

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Disco Elysium

-Knights and Bikes

–Sayonara Wild Hearts – GANADOR

Animación

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

-Control

-Death Stranding

-Luigi’s Mansion 3 – GANADOR

-Sayonara Wild Hearts

-Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Juego Móvil del Año (elegido por el público)

-Assemble With Care

-Call of Duty: Mobile – GANADOR

-Dead Man’s Phone

-Pokemon Go

-Tangle Tower

-What The Golf?

Vía: BAFTA Games 2020