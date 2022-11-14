The Game Awards 2022 se llevará a cabo el próximo mes de diciembre. Si bien ya tenemos bastante información sobre esta ceremonia, aún hay algo que se desconoce, y se trata de los nominados. Afortunadamente, por medio de una presentación especial que se llevó a cabo el día de hoy, Geoff Keighley ha revelado exactamente cuáles son los juegos nominados a las diferentes categorías de este año.
De esta forma, aquí te presentamos a todos los nominados. ¿Acaso God of War: Ragnarok se encuentra en la selección para GOTY?
JUEGO DEL AÑO
Reconocer un juego que ofrece la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.
1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
6. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
Otorgado por una visión creativa sobresaliente e innovación en la dirección y el diseño del juego.
1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
4. Immortality (Half Mermaid)
5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna
MEJOR NARRATIVA
Por una excelente narración y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.
1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
4. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
5. Immortality (Half Mermaid)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Por logros creativos y técnicos sobresalientes en diseño artístico y animación.
1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
4. Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
MEJOR MÚSICA
Por música sobresaliente, incluida la partitura, la canción original y/o la banda sonora con licencia.
1. Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
2. Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
3. Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
4. Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
5. Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO
Reconociendo el mejor diseño de audio y sonido en el juego.
1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
5. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
Premio a una persona por actuación de voz en off, captura de movimiento y/o interpretación.
1. Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
2. Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
3. Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
4. Manon Gage, Immortality
5. Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
PREMIO JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
Para un juego que invita a la reflexión con un profundo significado o mensaje prosocial.
1. A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
2. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
3. Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
4. Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
5. Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
6. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO
Otorgado a un juego por un desarrollo sobresaliente de contenido continuo que evolucione la experiencia del jugador.
1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)
3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
4. Fortnite (Epic Games)
5. Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
Por logros creativos y técnicos sobresalientes en un juego creado fuera del sistema tradicional de publicación.
1. Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
2. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
3. Sifu (Sloclap)
4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL
Para el mejor juego jugable en un dispositivo móvil dedicado.
1. Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
2. Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
3. Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
4. MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
5. Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
MEJOR APOYO COMUNITARIO
Reconocer un juego y un estudio por su destacado apoyo y transparencia de la comunidad, incluida la actividad en las redes sociales y las actualizaciones/parches del juego.
1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)
3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
4. Fortnite (Epic Games)
5. No Man’s Sky (Hello Games
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
Para la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, independientemente de la plataforma.
1. After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
2. Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
3. BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
4. Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
5. Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
Para los mejores juegos del género de acción enfocados al combate.
1. Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
3. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
4. Sifu (Sloclap)
5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
Los mejores juegos de acción/aventura, que combinan combate con recorrido y resolución de acertijos.
1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
Los mejores juegos diseñados para la personalización y el progreso de los personajes de los jugadores, tanto en línea como fuera de línea, incluido el modo multijugador masivo.
1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
2. Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
4. Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA
Para un juego diseñado principalmente en torno al combate cuerpo a cuerpo.
1. DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
3. The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
4. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
5. Sifu (Sloclap)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
El mejor juego apropiado para jugar en familia, independientemente del género o la plataforma.
1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
4. Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
5. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO SIM/ESTRATEGIA
Mejor juego enfocado a simulación o estrategia en tiempo real o jugabilidad de estrategia por turnos.
1. Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
2. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
3. Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
4. Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
5. Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
Para deportes tradicionales y no tradicionales y juegos de carreras.
1. F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
2. FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
3. NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
5. OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR
Para un diseño y una jugabilidad multijugador en línea sobresalientes, incluidas experiencias cooperativas y multijugador masivas, independientemente del género del juego.
1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
2. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
3. Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
4. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
Reconocer a un streamer/influencer/miembro de los medios que ha tenido un impacto importante y positivo en la industria en 2022.
1. Karl Jacobs
2. Ludwig
3. Nibellion
4. Nobru
5. QTCinderella
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE DEBUT
En reconocimiento a un estudio independiente que produjo y lanzó su primer juego en 2022.
1. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
2. NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
3. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
4. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
5. Vampire Survivors (poncle)
JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO
Próximos juegos que muestran el mayor potencial, cuyo lanzamiento está programado para después del 8 de diciembre de 2022.
1. FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
2. Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
4. Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN
1. Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
2. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
3. The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
5. Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
1. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
3. Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
4. The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
5. The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
2. DOTA 2 (Valve)
3. League of Legends (Riot Games)
4. Rocket League (Psyonix)
5. VALORANT (Riot Games)
Vía: The Game Awards