Conoce a todos los nominados de The Game Awards 2022

14/11/2022

game wards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 se llevará a cabo el próximo mes de diciembre. Si bien ya tenemos bastante información sobre esta ceremonia, aún hay algo que se desconoce, y se trata de los nominados. Afortunadamente, por medio de una presentación especial que se llevó a cabo el día de hoy, Geoff Keighley ha revelado exactamente cuáles son los juegos nominados a las diferentes categorías de este año.

De esta forma, aquí te presentamos a todos los nominados. ¿Acaso God of War: Ragnarok se encuentra en la selección para GOTY?

JUEGO DEL AÑO

Reconocer un juego que ofrece la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

6. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

Otorgado por una visión creativa sobresaliente e innovación en la dirección y el diseño del juego.

1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Immortality (Half Mermaid)

5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna

MEJOR NARRATIVA

Por una excelente narración y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

5. Immortality (Half Mermaid)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Por logros creativos y técnicos sobresalientes en diseño artístico y animación.

1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

MEJOR MÚSICA

Por música sobresaliente, incluida la partitura, la canción original y/o la banda sonora con licencia.

1. Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

2. Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

3. Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

4. Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

5. Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO

Reconociendo el mejor diseño de audio y sonido en el juego.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

5. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Premio a una persona por actuación de voz en off, captura de movimiento y/o interpretación.

1. Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

2. Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

3. Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

4. Manon Gage, Immortality

5. Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

PREMIO JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

Para un juego que invita a la reflexión con un profundo significado o mensaje prosocial.

1. A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

2. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

3. Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

4. Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

5. Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

6. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO

Otorgado a un juego por un desarrollo sobresaliente de contenido continuo que evolucione la experiencia del jugador.

1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)

3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

4. Fortnite (Epic Games)

5. Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

Por logros creativos y técnicos sobresalientes en un juego creado fuera del sistema tradicional de publicación.

1. Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

2. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

3. Sifu (Sloclap)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

Para el mejor juego jugable en un dispositivo móvil dedicado.

1. Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

2. Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

3. Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

4. MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

5. Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

MEJOR APOYO COMUNITARIO

Reconocer un juego y un estudio por su destacado apoyo y transparencia de la comunidad, incluida la actividad en las redes sociales y las actualizaciones/parches del juego.

1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)

3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

4. Fortnite (Epic Games)

5. No Man’s Sky (Hello Games

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

Para la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, independientemente de la plataforma.

1. After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

2. Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

3. BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

4. Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

5. Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Para los mejores juegos del género de acción enfocados al combate.

1. Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

3. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

4. Sifu (Sloclap)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

Los mejores juegos de acción/aventura, que combinan combate con recorrido y resolución de acertijos.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

Los mejores juegos diseñados para la personalización y el progreso de los personajes de los jugadores, tanto en línea como fuera de línea, incluido el modo multijugador masivo.

1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

2. Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

4. Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

Para un juego diseñado principalmente en torno al combate cuerpo a cuerpo.

1. DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

3. The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

4. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

5. Sifu (Sloclap)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

El mejor juego apropiado para jugar en familia, independientemente del género o la plataforma.

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

4. Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

5. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO SIM/ESTRATEGIA

Mejor juego enfocado a simulación o estrategia en tiempo real o jugabilidad de estrategia por turnos.

1. Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

2. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

3. Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

4. Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

5. Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

Para deportes tradicionales y no tradicionales y juegos de carreras.

1. F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

2. FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

3. NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

5. OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

Para un diseño y una jugabilidad multijugador en línea sobresalientes, incluidas experiencias cooperativas y multijugador masivas, independientemente del género del juego.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

3. Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

4. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

Reconocer a un streamer/influencer/miembro de los medios que ha tenido un impacto importante y positivo en la industria en 2022.

1. Karl Jacobs

2. Ludwig

3. Nibellion

4. Nobru

5. QTCinderella

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE DEBUT

En reconocimiento a un estudio independiente que produjo y lanzó su primer juego en 2022.

1. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

2. NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

3. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

4. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

5. Vampire Survivors (poncle)

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

Próximos juegos que muestran el mayor potencial, cuyo lanzamiento está programado para después del 8 de diciembre de 2022.

1. FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

2. Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

4. Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

1. Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

2. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

3. The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

5. Uncharted  (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

1. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

4. The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

5. The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

2. DOTA 2 (Valve)

3. League of Legends (Riot Games)

4. Rocket League (Psyonix)

5. VALORANT (Riot Games)

Vía: The Game Awards

