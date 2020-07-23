Todos los tráilers del Xbox Games Showcase

Después de mucha anticipación, Microsoft finalmente llevó a cabo el Xbox Games Showcase, donde se nos mostraron algunos juegos first-party que llegarán próximamente a Xbox One, Xbox Series X y sí, también a PC. Por si no tuviste oportunidad de ver el evento, o simplemente quieres revivir algunos de los momentos más épicos, acá te compartimos una lista con TODOS los tráilers presentados.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

EXOMECHA

Watch Dogs: Legion

Echo Generation

Hello Neighbor 2

BALAN WONDERLAND

Halo Infinite

State of Decay 3

Forza Motorsport

Everwild

Tell Me Why

Ori and The Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Grounded

Fable

Crossfire X

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

The Medium

The Gunk

Tetris Effect: Connected

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Psychonauts 2

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

O por si lo prefieres, también te dejamos la presentación completa.

Fuente: Xbox


Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
