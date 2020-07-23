Todos los tráilers del Xbox Games Showcase

0 COMENTARIOS 23/07/2020 1:15 pm
Después de mucha anticipación, Microsoft finalmente llevó a cabo el Xbox Games Showcase, donde se nos mostraron algunos juegos first-party que llegarán próximamente a Xbox One, Xbox Series X y sí, también a PC. Por si no tuviste oportunidad de ver el evento, o simplemente quieres revivir algunos de los momentos más épicos, acá te compartimos una lista con TODOS los tráilers presentados.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
EXOMECHA
Watch Dogs: Legion
Echo Generation
Hello Neighbor 2
BALAN WONDERLAND
Halo Infinite
State of Decay 3
Forza Motorsport
Everwild
Tell Me Why
Ori and The Will of the Wisps
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Grounded
Fable
Crossfire X
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
The Medium
The Gunk
Tetris Effect: Connected
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Psychonauts 2
As Dusk Falls
Avowed
O por si lo prefieres, también te dejamos la presentación completa.
Fuente: Xbox