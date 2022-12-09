TODOS los ganadores de The Game Awards 2022

La noche que muchos han estado por fin está aquí. The Game Awards se está llevando a cabo en estos momentos. Junto a todos los anuncios que se darán a lo largo de la noche, aquí podrás checar a todos los ganadores de cada una de las categorías. Desde mejor música, pasando por independiente del año, hasta el aclamado Juego del Año.

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

Para el mejor juego jugable en un dispositivo móvil dedicado.

1. Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

2. Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

3. Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

4. MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) – GANADOR

5. Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

Para un juego diseñado principalmente en torno al combate cuerpo a cuerpo.

1. DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

3. The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

4. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) – GANADOR

5. Sifu (Sloclap)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

2. DOTA 2 (Valve)

3. League of Legends (Riot Games)

4. Rocket League (Psyonix)

5. VALORANT (Riot Games) – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

El mejor juego apropiado para jugar en familia, independientemente del género o la plataforma.

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) – GANADOR

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

4. Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

5. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Premio a una persona por actuación de voz en off, captura de movimiento y/o interpretación.

1. Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

2. Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

3. Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök – GANADOR

4. Manon Gage, Immortality

5. Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE DE DEBUT

En reconocimiento a un estudio independiente que produjo y lanzó su primer juego en 2022.

1. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

2. NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

3. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) – GANADOR

4. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

5. Vampire Survivors (poncle)

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

1. Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) – GANADOR

2. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

3. The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

5. Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

Por una excelente narración y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) – GANADOR

4. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

5. Immortality (Half Mermaid)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Por logros creativos y técnicos sobresalientes en diseño artístico y animación.

1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) – GANADOR

2. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

Para la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, independientemente de la plataforma.

1. After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

2. Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

3. BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

4. Moss: Book II (Polyarc) – GANADOR

5. Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

MEJOR JUEGO SIM/ESTRATEGIA

Mejor juego enfocado a simulación o estrategia en tiempo real o jugabilidad de estrategia por turnos.

1. Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

2. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) – GANADOR

3. Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

4. Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

5. Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

MEJOR APOYO COMUNITARIO

Reconocer un juego y un estudio por su destacado apoyo y transparencia de la comunidad, incluida la actividad en las redes sociales y las actualizaciones/parches del juego.

1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)

3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) – GANADOR

4. Fortnite (Epic Games)

5. No Man’s Sky (Hello Games

PREMIO JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

Para un juego que invita a la reflexión con un profundo significado o mensaje prosocial.

1. A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

2. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) – GANADOR

3. Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

4. Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

5. Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

6. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

Para deportes tradicionales y no tradicionales y juegos de carreras.

1. F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

2. FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

3. NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) – GANADOR

5. OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

Para un diseño y una jugabilidad multijugador en línea sobresalientes, incluidas experiencias cooperativas y multijugador masivas, independientemente del género del juego.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

3. Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

4. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – GANADOR

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO

Reconociendo el mejor diseño de audio y sonido en el juego.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) – GANADOR

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

5. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

Próximos juegos que muestran el mayor potencial, cuyo lanzamiento está programado para después del 8 de diciembre de 2022.

1. FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

2. Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

4. Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – GANADOR

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Para los mejores juegos del género de acción enfocados al combate.

1. Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) – GANADOR

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

3. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

4. Sifu (Sloclap)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MEJOR MÚSICA

Por música sobresaliente, incluida la partitura, la canción original y/o la banda sonora con licencia.

1. Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

2. Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

3. Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök – GANADOR

4. Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

5. Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Vía: The Game Awards

NOTA EN PROCESO

Vía: The Game Awards