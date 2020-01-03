Se suman nuevos juegos a las ofertas actuales de la PSN Store

TRENDING

APPLE PODRÍA CONSTRUIR UNA GAMING PC
EL LIVE-ACTION DE AVATAR SE PRODUCIRÁ ESTE AÑO
EL SWITCH ES EL PRODUCTO MÁS FRÁGIL EN FRANCIA
VE AQUÍ EL TRÁILER DE A QUIET PLACE 2
EL DUALSHOCK 4 SERÁ COMPATIBLE CON PS5
DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY SÍ LLEGARÁ A OCCIDENTE
NARUTO FUE EL ANIME MÁS VISTO DE LA DÉCADA EN AMÉRICA
DICE TENDRÁ NUEVO NOMBRE Y DIRECTOR ESTE AÑO
CHECA CUÁNTO PESARÁ RE3 REMAKE EN CONSOLAS
LOS VIDEOJUEGOS GENERARON $120 MMDD ESTE AÑO
EL PS5 PODRÍA VENDER MÁS QUE EL NUEVO XBOX
UN SWITCH PRO PODRÍA ESTAR EN CAMINO
GTA V YA DISPONIBLE EN GAME PASS
FFVII REMAKE LLEGARÍA A PC
ELDEN RING LLEGARÁ EN JUNIO DE ESTE AÑO
Por 0 COMENTARIOS 3/01/2020 3:01 pm

witcher

Las ofertas de enero que se encuentran disponibles actualmente en la PSN Store de por sí ya tienen una enorme cantidad de descuentos en cientos de título, pero Sony la hizo todavía más grande. El día de hoy han llegado docenas de nuevas ofertas, e incluso podrás encontrar el servicio de PS Plus a un precio mucho menor.

A través de un comunicado mediante PlayStation Blog, Sony nos dio a conocer todos los títulos nuevos que han llegado con ofertas a su tienda digital y aquí los puedes ver:

  • American Fugitive
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
  • BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – SEASON PASS
  • BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – STANDARD
  • Battlefield™ V
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Delu…
  • Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Editi…
  • Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty®: WWII – Season Pass
  • Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
  • INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
  • LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO® CITY Undercover
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
  • LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
  • LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
  • LEGO® The Incredibles
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
  • NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
  • Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh
  • Nioh – Complete Edition
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
  • Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
  • Okami
  • Persona 5
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • resident evil 4
  • RESIDENT EVIL 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • SPORTS BAR VR
  • Sports Bar VR 2.0
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
  • Street Fighter V
  • The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
  • The Division 2 – Gold Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Watch Dogs®2

Fuente: PS Blog

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , ,
Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter
Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix