Rise of the TMNT se hace tendencia por su estilo artístico

Hace muy poco se dio a conocer un nuevo tráiler de Rise of the TMNT, película que llegará a Netflix próximamente, y que también ha generado polémica en las redes sociales debido a un factor en común, el estilo artístico. Y es que a algunos usuarios les parece un trabajo bien hecho, mientras que a otros les parece que deberían haber optado por otro estilo.

Aquí la opinión de algunos fans en Twitter:

En noticias relacionadas a la película. Hace poco se compartió un nuevo avance con animación más cargada de acción, esto para anticipar el estreno el próximo mes de agosto. Si quieres darle un vistazo a todos los datos, te invitamos a dar click en el siguiente enlace.

Recuerda que Rise of The TMNT se estrena en Netflix el 5 de agosto.

