Rise of the TMNT se hace tendencia por su estilo artístico

Hace muy poco se dio a conocer un nuevo tráiler de Rise of the TMNT, película que llegará a Netflix próximamente, y que también ha generado polémica en las redes sociales debido a un factor en común, el estilo artístico. Y es que a algunos usuarios les parece un trabajo bien hecho, mientras que a otros les parece que deberían haber optado por otro estilo.

Aquí la opinión de algunos fans en Twitter:

#TMNT es tendencia actualmente, muy probablemente debido a la película Rise, Mis chicos siempre serán estos:

#TMNT is currently trending, most likely because of the Rise movie, My best boys will forever be these ones: pic.twitter.com/IByZm23R3d — ❤️s The Space Ferret (@The_SpaceFerret) July 8, 2022

Los Raphael #TMNT #RiseoftheTMNT #Raphael

Estilo naranja característico

Imagina odiar el Rise of The TMNT cuando literalmente tiene una animación de dioses

imagine hating on rise of the tmnt when it literally has god like animation pic.twitter.com/3eSDrnCS4l — nat (@pigassaults) July 8, 2022

Solo les recuerdo a todos cuáles son las mejores versiones de las TMNT

just though i remind you all which are the best versions of the TMNT pic.twitter.com/0su2pUOfql — farcrylego AKA (Master of gassing tweets) (@farcrylego) July 8, 2022

No puedo esperar

En noticias relacionadas a la película. Hace poco se compartió un nuevo avance con animación más cargada de acción, esto para anticipar el estreno el próximo mes de agosto. Si quieres darle un vistazo a todos los datos, te invitamos a dar click en el siguiente enlace.

Recuerda que Rise of The TMNT se estrena en Netflix el 5 de agosto.

Vía: ComicBook