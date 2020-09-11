Marvel’s Avengers debuta exitosamente en Japón

Pese a la mixta recepción de Marvel’s Avengers, el juego ha gozado de un buen debut en varias regiones. Ahora, en Japón este título se ha posicionado como el nuevo lanzamiento más exitoso de la última semana.
De acuerdo con Famitsu, Marvel’s Avengers debutó con 42,979 copias vendidas. Sin embargo, no fue el juego más popular durante los últimos días. Este honor le pertenece a Ring Fit Adventure y sus 63,958 unidades.
En cuanto al hardware, el Nintendo Switch ha logrado vender más de 15 millones de unidades en total en la región desde su lanzamiento en 2017. Puedes conocer más sobre esto aquí.
Software:
–Ring Fit Adventure – 63,958 (1,483,985)
–Marvel’s Avengers – 42,979 (Nuevo)
–Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32,136 (5,660,598)
–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,523 (3,145,381)
–Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 13,410 (362,420)
–Ghost of Tsushima – 9.563 (385.143)
–NBA 2K21 – 8.541 (Nuevo)
–Super Smash Bros.Ultimate – 7,725 (3,817,668)
–The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki – 7.606 (91.286)
–eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 7,318 (215,075)
Hardware:
-Switch – 45,961 (12,489,095)
-Switch Lite – 31,650 (2,583,930)
-PlayStation 4 – 1,713 (7,643,744)
-New 2DS LL (incluido 2DS) – 867 (1,730,311)
-PlayStation 4 Pro – 103 (1,571,424)
-New 3DS LL – 56 (5,888,466)
-Xbox One X – 17 (20,777)
-Xbox One S – 12 (93,520)
Vía: Gematsu