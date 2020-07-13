Lamentablemente, la actriz Kelly Preston ha fallecido a los 57 años de edad

kelly

La industria del cine se encuentra de luto una vez más. El día de hoy se ha dado a conocer que Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, y actriz que recordarás por sus papeles en Twins, The Cat in the Hat y Gotti, lamentablemente ha fallecido a la edad de 57 años.

Preston había sido diagnosticada con cáncer de mama hace dos años y, tristemente, no lo pudo vencer. John Travolta reveló esta información el día de hoy en Instagram, en donde también compartió el siguiente mensaje:

“Con el corazón roto te informo de que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama. Ella peleó valientemente con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Me tomaré un tiempo para estar allí para mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienes noticias nuestras por un tiempo. Todo mi amor, JT”.

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.  My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.  But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Nacida como Kelly Kamalelehua Smith en Honolulu el 13 de octubre de 1962, cambió su nombre a Kelly Preston antes de asegurar su primer papel en la película de 1985 Mischief. Se comprometió con Travolta en 1991 en Gstaad, Suiza. La pareja se casó en septiembre de ese año.

Vía: John Travolta


Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
