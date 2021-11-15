Uno de los apartados más llamativos de las consolas de Xbox, es la retrocompatibilidad. De esta forma, durante el evento del 20 aniversario, se ha confirmado que 70 juegos ya cuentan con mejores funciones en Xbox Series X|S. La serie de Max Payne, F. E. A. R, Dead of Alive y muchos títulos más, ya tienen Auto-HDR, un aumento de frames gracias al FPS Boost y una mayor resolución.

Esta es la lista completa de títulos del original Xbox y Xbox 360 que ya funcionan de mejor forma en Xbox Series X|S:

-50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

-Aces of the Galaxy

-Advent Rising

-Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

-Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

-Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

-Bankshot Billiards 2

-Beautiful Katamari

-Binary Domain

-Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

-Cloning Clyde

-Conan

-Darwinia+

-Dead or Alive Ultimate

-Dead or Alive 3

-Dead or Alive 4

-Death by Cube

-Disney Universe

-Disney’s Chicken Little

-Elements of Destruction

-F.E.A.R.

-F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

-F.E.A.R. 3

-F.E.A.R. Files

-The First Templar

-Gladius

-Gunvalkyrie

-Islands of Wakfu

-Lego The Lord of the Rings

-Manhunt

-Max Payne

-Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

-Max Payne 3

-Mini Ninjas

-Mortal Kombat

-Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

-MX vs. ATV Alive

-MX vs. ATV Untamed

-NIER

-Novadrome

-Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

-Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

-Otogi: Myth of Demons

-Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

-The Outfit

-Outpost Kaloki X

-Quake Arena Arcade

-R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

-Red Dead Revolver

-Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

-Ridge Racer 6

-Rio

-Risen

-Risen 2: Dark Waters

-Rock of Ages

-Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

-Scramble

-Screwjumper!

-Secret Weapons Over Normandy

-Skate 2

-SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

-SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

-Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

-Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

-Star Wars: The Clone Wars

-Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

-Switchball

-Thrillville

-Thrillville: Off the Rails

-Time Pilot

-TimeSplitters 2

-TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

-Toy Story Mania!

-Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

-Viva Piñata: Party Animals

-Warlords

Vía: The Verge