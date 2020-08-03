Fans desaprueban la exclusividad de Spider-Man en Marvel’s Avengers

Ha sido un día muy interesante para los fans de los superhéroes. El día de hoy, Crystal Dynamics ha confirmado que Spider-Man llegará a Marvel’s Avengers, sin embargo, será una exclusiva de PlayStation, algo que sin duda ha causado controversia en internet, y de esta forma ha reaccionado el público.

Después de varios rumores, hace un par de horas se confirmó que el arácnido llegará a Marvel’s Avengers de forma gratuita a principios de 2021, pero solo en consolas de PlayStation, lo cual ha provocado que los fans demuestren su descontento con esta decisión.

Aunque a primera instancia suena genial poder jugar como Spider-Man en compañía de los Avengers, el público ha señalado que su implementación parece no estar al nivel de Hawkeye. De igul forma, otros han mencionado que esto crea una segmentación en un juego enfocado en la comunidad.

Anti consumer? check

Make Spider-Man have no real impact to the story? check

Confirm you were never planning crossplay in the first place? check

I try to stay pretty positive on Twitter but this makes my blood boil. https://t.co/C66J8oetwP — Stevie B: A nerd of the Apocalypse (@stevieb5986) August 3, 2020

If this whole Spider-Man Playstation exclusivity in Marvel's Avengers leads to the X-Men being exclusive to Xbox, I'm not going to be pleased. Every player, regardless of platform, deserves to thwip and snikt.#MarvelsAvengers — Lewis Smith (@AgentSmiz) August 3, 2020

Man I am kind of sad about the Spider-Man exclusivity thing. I am a PS guy through & through (though I am thinking about getting the “Lockhart” Xbox depending on how it looks) but I just don’t like gatekeeping!!! Guess this is where we see it’s just business sometimes 😪😢😓 — Dylan (@dmc_dmcc) August 3, 2020

If PlayStation's getting Spider-Man exclusively in the Avengers game, the other platforms should get the totally unrelated Night Monkey. — Gareth Armstrong – Black Lives Matter 🏳‍🌈 (@GarethA92) August 3, 2020

Can we all agree that console exclusive content sucks? Exclusive games are one thing, but when players are punished for supporting their console – paying the same amount, for the same game, for less content – the system is unfair. I wanna play as Spider-Man, too 🙁 — Graham Shein (@GrahamShein) August 3, 2020

¿Ustedes qué opinan? ¿Planean adquirir otra versión o se irán con PlayStation? Marvel’s Avengers llegará a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Google Stadia el próximo 4 de septiembre. En temas relacionados, tal parece que esta versión de Spider-Man no es la de Insomniac Games.

Vía: Twitter