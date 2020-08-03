Fans desaprueban la exclusividad de Spider-Man en Marvel’s Avengers

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 3/08/2020 3:20 pm

spider man

Ha sido un día muy interesante para los fans de los superhéroes. El día de hoy, Crystal Dynamics ha confirmado que Spider-Man llegará a Marvel’s Avengers, sin embargo, será una exclusiva de PlayStation, algo que sin duda ha causado controversia en internet, y de esta forma ha reaccionado el público.

Después de varios rumores, hace un par de horas se confirmó que el arácnido llegará a Marvel’s Avengers de forma gratuita a principios de 2021, pero solo en consolas de PlayStation, lo cual ha provocado que los fans demuestren su descontento con esta decisión.

Aunque a primera instancia suena genial poder jugar como Spider-Man en compañía de los Avengers, el público ha señalado que su implementación parece no estar al nivel de Hawkeye. De igul forma, otros han mencionado que esto crea una segmentación en un juego enfocado en la comunidad.

¿Ustedes qué opinan? ¿Planean adquirir otra versión o se irán con PlayStation? Marvel’s Avengers llegará a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Google Stadia el próximo 4 de septiembre. En temas relacionados, tal parece que esta versión de Spider-Man no es la de Insomniac Games.

Vía: Twitter


Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebas en Twitter
