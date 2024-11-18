Fanáticos reaccionan a nominaciones de The Game Awards

El día de hoy finalmente se dieron a conocer a los nominados a los premios de The Game Awards en su edición de 2024, con juegos que se veían a leguas para ser calificados entre los mejores, y algunas sorpresas que se consideran como títulos por sí mismos a pesar de ser DLC. Con eso en mente, los fanáticos ya salieron a hablar sobre dichos candidatos, donde algunos están de acuerdo totalmente y otros un tanto enojados por ciertas decisiones que pudieron tomarse mejor.

Una de las primeras quejas que se ha tenido por parte del público, es que al parecer aún mantendrán el formato de poner música cuando los ganadores tienen su discurso de agradecimiento, esto con el fin de que el show no se alargue mucho. A eso se agrega que no quieren a Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree como nominado debido a que es contenido adicional al juego base. Tampoco quieren a Astro Bot en la lista más importante, pues lo consideran como un AA.

Aquí algunas de las reacciones:

I haven't watched the game awards in years now. And I'm definitely not going to this year after the "Please wrap it up" crap. So disrespectfully to the the people making the games, the whole point of the show. — GuardianofWisdom (@WisdomHolder768) November 18, 2024

It’s insane that persona 3 reload got nothing but the game awards have always snubbed jrpg’s SPECIFICALLY XENOBLADE and while it is lame it’s like whatever who cares at this point — Ethan (@eusine_f) November 18, 2024

No Like A Dragon, no Persona 3, no Mario & Luigi, no Mario Party, no Sonic x Shadow Generations, no Paper Mario… BUT HEY, we got a DAMN DLC to be nominated as GAME of the year! The Game Awards are a fucking joke. https://t.co/DuFqqv55xO — GAME & RODO ➡🟦☁🦋 (@GAMEandRODOVT) November 18, 2024

¿ Quién es el que más paga a la prensa en publicidad?. Sony

¿ Quién es el jurado en los The Game Awards?. La prensa.

¿ Entonces a quién favorece más la prensa debido a la pasta que ha recibido durante todo el año?. A Sony. Hasta el abuelo lo sabe, pero no quiere reconocerlo — Pyramidhead (@PyramidHead2348) November 18, 2024

It's bullshit that an expansion that isn't stand alone is getting nominated. I would understand if it was sold separately but you have to beat the game to play this. Seems like it's just so Elden Ring can get another award — Brett (@BrettWorldmind) November 18, 2024

The Game Awards is a joke ! Fuck u guys ! https://t.co/VFZDx34P2N — Valentin Dubois (@ValentinParkour) November 18, 2024

You guys remember when the Game Awards had credibility? https://t.co/hdIQqnyLKZ — Dusk (@DuskDotDev) November 18, 2024

Recuerda que The Game Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre del 2024. Aquí en Atomix traeremos a todos los ganadores, así como la lista de los anuncios más relevantes como nuevos avances y fechas de lanzamientos para esperados títulos dentro de la industria.

Vía: Twitter