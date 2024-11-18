Fanáticos reaccionan a nominaciones de The Game Awards

18/11/2024

El día de hoy finalmente se dieron a conocer a los nominados a los premios de The Game Awards en su edición de 2024, con juegos que se veían a leguas para ser calificados entre los mejores, y algunas sorpresas que se consideran como títulos por sí mismos a pesar de ser DLC. Con eso en mente, los fanáticos ya salieron a hablar sobre dichos candidatos, donde algunos están de acuerdo totalmente y otros un tanto enojados por ciertas decisiones que pudieron tomarse mejor.

Una de las primeras quejas que se ha tenido por parte del público, es que al parecer aún mantendrán el formato de poner música cuando los ganadores tienen su discurso de agradecimiento, esto con el fin de que el show no se alargue mucho. A eso se agrega que no quieren a Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree como nominado debido a que es contenido adicional al juego base. Tampoco quieren a Astro Bot en la lista más importante, pues lo consideran como un AA.

Aquí algunas de las reacciones:

Recuerda que The Game Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre del 2024. Aquí en Atomix traeremos a todos los ganadores, así como la lista de los anuncios más relevantes como nuevos avances y fechas de lanzamientos para esperados títulos dentro de la industria.

Vía: Twitter

