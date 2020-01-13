2019 fue un gran año para el cine. Netflix produjo varios películas que han demostrado que la plataforma tiene el potencial necesario para crear grandes obras del séptimo arte. Joker elevó la imagen de las cintas de superhéroes ante la crítica especializada. Parasite y su crítica social han tomado por sorpresa a todo el mundo. Ahora es momento de conocer cuáles son los nominados a la entrega número 92 de los Premios Óscar.
Esta premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero y una vez más no tendrá un anfitrión. Sin más que agregar, aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados.
Mejor Película
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Actor Principal
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actriz Principal
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor Director
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Mejor Guión Original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Mejor Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Mejor Cinematografía
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejores Efectos Visuales
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Mezcla de Audio
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Edición de Audio
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Música original
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Mejor Documental
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Mejor Documental Corto
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Maquillaje y Peluquería
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Mejor Película Animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Corto
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Canción Original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
