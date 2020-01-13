2019 fue un gran año para el cine. Netflix produjo varios películas que han demostrado que la plataforma tiene el potencial necesario para crear grandes obras del séptimo arte. Joker elevó la imagen de las cintas de superhéroes ante la crítica especializada. Parasite y su crítica social han tomado por sorpresa a todo el mundo. Ahora es momento de conocer cuáles son los nominados a la entrega número 92 de los Premios Óscar.

Esta premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero y una vez más no tendrá un anfitrión. Sin más que agregar, aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados.

Mejor Película

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Actor Principal

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actriz Principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Mejor Director

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Mejor Guión Original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Mejor Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Mejor Cinematografía

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Mejores Efectos Visuales

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Mezcla de Audio

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Edición de Audio

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Música original

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Mejor Documental

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Mejor Documental Corto

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Maquillaje y Peluquería

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mejor Película Animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Corto

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Canción Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Vía: Hollywood Reporter