Así reaccionaron los fans al regreso de Jared Leto como el Joker

Apenas hace unas cuantas horas parece haberse confirmado el regreso de Jared Leto como Joker para el Snyder Cut de Justice League. Este papel del famoso actor no es el favorito de muchos, y algunos incluso dicen que fue él quien arruinó The Suicide Squad, por lo que aquí veremos cómo reaccionaron los fans ante el anuncio de su posible regreso.

“Nadie está realmente muerto… El Joker de Jared Leto regresará al Snyder Cut de Justice League durante las tomas adicionales. Zack Snyder está a punto de romper el internet. Supongo que el Ayer Cut ganará momentum…”

Y tú, ¿cómo reaccionaste a la noticia?

Via: ComicBook


Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
