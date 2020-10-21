Así reaccionaron los fans al regreso de Jared Leto como el Joker

Apenas hace unas cuantas horas parece haberse confirmado el regreso de Jared Leto como Joker para el Snyder Cut de Justice League. Este papel del famoso actor no es el favorito de muchos, y algunos incluso dicen que fue él quien arruinó The Suicide Squad, por lo que aquí veremos cómo reaccionaron los fans ante el anuncio de su posible regreso.

No one is ever really gone… #JaredLeto ’s #Joker making a triumphant comeback in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague during additional photography #ZackSnyder is about to do is the internet breaker kind of news that this WED is bringing to us. I guess the Ayer’s cut will gain momentum… pic.twitter.com/xRs5jDa7SS

Wait, people actually LIKE Jared Leto’s Joker and wanna see more of him? I thought it was a joke pic.twitter.com/dl9VNVAgdx

“Según THR, Jared Leto retomará su papel como el Joker en el Snyder Cut de Justice League.

Estoy muy feliz por esto. Creo que el Joker de Leto se beneficiaría enormemente bajo la dirección de Snyder.

Esperemos que finalmente pueda tener una interacción adecuada con Batffleck.”

According to @THR, Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE.

I am actually very quite fond of this. I think Leto’s Joker would largely benefit under Snyder’s direction.

Hopefully we can finally see a proper interaction with Batfleck. pic.twitter.com/qKT639UWEV

— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 21, 2020