Un misterioso corto animado de Ratchet & Clank está circulando por internet

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finalmente tiene fecha de lanzamiento, y también un misterioso corto animado de 23 minutos. Dicho corto animado fue creado por la misma productora que hizo la película de 2013, y aparentemente, es desde 2019. Este cortometraje fue creado incluso antes de que Sony juntara todas sus producciones bajo el nombre de PlayStation Productions.
“¡Preparen sus OmniWrenches! El nuevo especial animado de Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie ya está disponible en Crave en Canadá!
En esta aventura totalmente nueva, Ratchet & Clank necesitaran todas sus habilidades para arruinar los nuevos planes del Dr. Nefarious, incluyendo su invención más grande hasta la fecha, el Portalizador.”
— Mainframe Studios (@MainframeAnim) February 12, 2021
Fuente: Mainframe Studios