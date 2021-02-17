Advertisement

Un misterioso corto animado de Ratchet & Clank está circulando por internet

17/02/2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finalmente tiene fecha de lanzamiento, y también un misterioso corto animado de 23 minutos. Dicho corto animado fue creado por la misma productora que hizo la película de 2013, y aparentemente, es desde 2019. Este cortometraje fue creado incluso antes de que Sony juntara todas sus producciones bajo el nombre de PlayStation Productions.

“¡Preparen sus OmniWrenches! El nuevo especial animado de Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie ya está disponible en Crave en Canadá!

En esta aventura totalmente nueva, Ratchet & Clank necesitaran todas sus habilidades para arruinar los nuevos planes del Dr. Nefarious, incluyendo su invención más grande hasta la fecha, el Portalizador.”

Este especial, conocido como Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie, cuenta con todas las voces originales, pero extrañamente no ha sido promocionado ni por Insomniac Games ni Sony. Los creadores del corto, Mainframe Studios, están conscientes de que existe, pero por ahora solo podrás disfrutarlo en Crave Network en Canadá.Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fuente: Mainframe Studios


Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
