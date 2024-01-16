Revelan a los nominados de los Game Developers Choice 2024

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 16/01/2024 2:51 pm

zer

Algo positivo de la industria de videojuegos, es que no todo se limita únicamente a ver todo lo que dictaminan eventos como The Game Awards, ya que hay celebraciones más modestas que se dedican más a celebrar a los desarrolladores en lugar de ser un espectáculo lleno de publicidad. Entre los nombres que destacan está el Game Developer’s Choice, evento de California donde van a premiar lo mejor de lo mejor en la industria del 2023, y cuyos nominados se han dado a conocer hace nada de tiempo.

Obviamente dentro del listado no iban a faltar juegos importantes como Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, entre otros que mantuvieron a los usuarios atrapados por horas. Por su parte, también hay indies que se hicieron un camino, teniendo como los grandes a Sea of Stars y también a Coccoon, los cuales no van a dejarse perder fácilmente en los apartados que se les consideró.

Mejor Audio 

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Mejor Debut 

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor diseño

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Premio de innovación

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Mejor narrativa

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

 Premio de impacto social

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Venba (Visai Games)

Mejor tecnología

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 

Mejor arte visual

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Juego del año

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Recuerda que los Game Developers Choice se llevarán a cabo del 18 al 22 de marzo y las votaciones empiezan el 26 de enero.

Vía: GDC

Nota del editor: Será el momento para cambiar las tornas en el juego del año, la oportunidad perfecta para que Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom finalmente sea reconocido. Algo que también llama la atención, es que Alan Wake 2 se quedó fuera de la ecuación, o al menos es lo que se da a entender.

