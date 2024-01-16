Revelan a los nominados de los Game Developers Choice 2024

Algo positivo de la industria de videojuegos, es que no todo se limita únicamente a ver todo lo que dictaminan eventos como The Game Awards, ya que hay celebraciones más modestas que se dedican más a celebrar a los desarrolladores en lugar de ser un espectáculo lleno de publicidad. Entre los nombres que destacan está el Game Developer’s Choice, evento de California donde van a premiar lo mejor de lo mejor en la industria del 2023, y cuyos nominados se han dado a conocer hace nada de tiempo.
Obviamente dentro del listado no iban a faltar juegos importantes como Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, entre otros que mantuvieron a los usuarios atrapados por horas. Por su parte, también hay indies que se hicieron un camino, teniendo como los grandes a Sea of Stars y también a Coccoon, los cuales no van a dejarse perder fácilmente en los apartados que se les consideró.
Mejor Audio
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)
Mejor Debut
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Venba (Visai Games)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Mejor diseño
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Premio de innovación
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Mejor narrativa
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)
Premio de impacto social
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Venba (Visai Games)
Mejor tecnología
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Mejor arte visual
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Juego del año
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Recuerda que los Game Developers Choice se llevarán a cabo del 18 al 22 de marzo y las votaciones empiezan el 26 de enero.
Vía: GDC
Nota del editor: Será el momento para cambiar las tornas en el juego del año, la oportunidad perfecta para que Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom finalmente sea reconocido. Algo que también llama la atención, es que Alan Wake 2 se quedó fuera de la ecuación, o al menos es lo que se da a entender.