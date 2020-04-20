Pokémon Sword and Shield ganó el GOTY en Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019

TRENDING

SONY PATENTA EXTRAÑO ROBOT PARA EL PS5
ASEGURAN QUE EL NUEVO ASSASSIN'S CREED SERÁ REVELADO MUY PRONTO
JOSS WHEDON PODRÍA DIRIGIR LA NUEVA PELÍCULA DE LOS CUATRO FANTÁSTICOS
COMIC-CON 2020 HA SIDO OFICIALMENTE CANCELADA
AQUÍ LOS ANIMES MÁS VISTOS EN CRUNCHYROLL EN LO QUE VA DE 2020
FALLECE PAUL HADDAD, ACTOR DE VOZ DE LEON EN EL RE2 ORIGINAL
YA PUEDES VISITAR EL MUSEO DE GHIBLI VIRTUALMENTE
STREETS OF RAGE 4 YA TIENE FECHA DE LANZAMIENTO
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA SE PODRÍA RETRASAR HASTA AGOSTO
LA PELÍCULA DE EVANGELION SE RETRASA INDEFINIDAMENTE
J.J. ABRAMS DIRIGIRÁ LA SERIE DE JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK
THE COALITION DONA 200 XBOX ONE X A NIÑOS HOSPITALIZADOS
FFVII REMAKE LA ROMPE EN VENTAS EN JAPÓN
SUSTITEN AL JUGADOR DEL SANTOS EN LA ELIGA MX
EL NUEVO JUEGO DE BATMAN ARRANCARÍA EL DC GAME UNIVERSE
Por 0 COMENTARIOS 20/04/2020 10:21 am

sword and shield goty

A pesar de que ya casi llega la mitad de 2020, varios medios siguen ofreciendo premiaciones a lo mejor de 2019. En esta caso, la famosa ceremonia Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019 se llevó a cabo el fin de semana, y cuenta con un par de sorpresas, como Pokémon Sword and Shield ganando el GOTY.

Juego del año

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Pokemon Sword & Shield (Game Freak / Pokemon Company) – GANADOR

MVC ~ Creador más valioso ~ 

-George Kamitani (Vainillaware)

Hideo Kojima (Producciones Kojima) – GANADOR

-Hidetaka Miyazaki (De Software)

Mejor escenario

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – GANADOR

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Mejores gráficos

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) -GANADOR

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Mejor música

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – GANADOR

Mejor personaje

-Clifford Unger (Death Stranding)

-Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding) – GANADOR

-Reisalin Stout (Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout)

Mejor juego en línea

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Square Enix) – GANADOR

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Mejor juego de acción

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware) – GANADOR

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Mejor shooter

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts) – GANADOR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Mejor juego de aventuras

AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – GANADOR

Tokyo Chronos (MyDearest)

Mejor juego de rol (incluyendo juego de rol de estrategia)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Pokemon Sword & Shield (Game Freak / Pokemon Company) – GANADOR

Mejor juego independiente

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Gnosia (Petit Depotto / Mebius) – GANADOR

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Mejor juego de novatos 

Astral Chain (PlatinumGames / Nintendo)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim  (Atlus)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR

Mejor juego de eSports

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Fortnite (Epic Games) – GANADOR

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Mejor juego Streamer 

-OtojaOtsuichi

-Junichi Kato (Unko-chan) – GANADOR

-Moko

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Vía: Siliconera


Etiquetas: , , , , ,
Sebastian Quiroz
23 años. Editor en Atomix.vg. Consumidor de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @PrimoSebas en Twitter

Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix