Pokémon Sword and Shield ganó el GOTY en Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019

A pesar de que ya casi llega la mitad de 2020, varios medios siguen ofreciendo premiaciones a lo mejor de 2019. En esta caso, la famosa ceremonia Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019 se llevó a cabo el fin de semana, y cuenta con un par de sorpresas, como Pokémon Sword and Shield ganando el GOTY.
Juego del año
–13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)
–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware)
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
–Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
–Pokemon Sword & Shield (Game Freak / Pokemon Company) – GANADOR
MVC ~ Creador más valioso ~
-George Kamitani (Vainillaware)
–Hideo Kojima (Producciones Kojima) – GANADOR
-Hidetaka Miyazaki (De Software)
Mejor escenario
–13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – GANADOR
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
–Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Mejores gráficos
–13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) -GANADOR
–Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
Mejor música
–Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
–Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – GANADOR
Mejor personaje
-Clifford Unger (Death Stranding)
-Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding) – GANADOR
-Reisalin Stout (Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout)
Mejor juego en línea
–Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)
–Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Square Enix) – GANADOR
–Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
Mejor juego de acción
–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware) – GANADOR
–Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
–Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
Mejor shooter
–Apex Legends (Electronic Arts) – GANADOR
–Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Activision)
–Fortnite (Epic Games)
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
–The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
–Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Mejor juego de aventuras
–AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft)
–13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – GANADOR
–Tokyo Chronos (MyDearest)
Mejor juego de rol (incluyendo juego de rol de estrategia)
–Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
–Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)
–Pokemon Sword & Shield (Game Freak / Pokemon Company) – GANADOR
Mejor juego independiente
–Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)
–Gnosia (Petit Depotto / Mebius) – GANADOR
–Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Mejor juego de novatos
–Astral Chain (PlatinumGames / Nintendo)
–13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus)
–Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – GANADOR
Mejor juego de eSports
–Street Fighter V (Capcom)
–Fortnite (Epic Games) – GANADOR
–Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)
Mejor juego Streamer
-OtojaOtsuichi
-Junichi Kato (Unko-chan) – GANADOR
-Moko
