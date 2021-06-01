Aquí lo mejores memes que nos dejó el comentario machista sobre Aloy

La semana pasada se reveló el primer gameplay de Horizon Forbidden West, y este pequeño adelanto ha desencadenado en una serie de opiniones tóxicas y burlas en internet. Después de que un usuario de Twitter publicara una imagen, la cual ha sido eliminada, en donde se veía una versión “más femenina” de Aloy, la gente ha decidido burlarse de este tweet.

Durante los últimos días, sitios como Twitter y Reddit se han burlado del comentario original, y han publicado imágenes en donde varios personajes de los videojuegos y la cultura pop tienen “la sonrisa perfecta” de Aloy, incluso el mismo mensaje de “contraten a los fans” se ha usado como una sátira.

Is it me or Sony be making their lead male protagonist look masculine as hell..barely no curves or rough non feminine features..Unlike the average man. Like *cough cough..TLOU1’s Joel…etc. Just saying #My2cents

Pic from the game on the left, fan made on right. Hire fans lol pic.twitter.com/yMy8SBxFa1 — Natey on twitch (@NateyBeak) May 30, 2021

Is it me or Nickelodeon be making their lead female protagonist look masculine as hell..barely no curves or rough non feminine features..Unlike the average woman.

Pic from the game on the left, fan made on right. Hire fans lol pic.twitter.com/mIP4Y0igkS — Gio (@Voltaic117) May 30, 2021

Is it me or Capcom be making their lead zombie protagonist look masculine as hell..barely no curves or rough non feminine features.Unlike the average zombie. Like *cough.. Minecraft Zombie…etc. Just saying #My2cents

Pic from the game on the left, fan made on right. Hire fans lol pic.twitter.com/jrIyPOZorj — ksio (@KsioEstaCogido) May 31, 2021

HIRE FANS pic.twitter.com/goFZcbAeGA — Timothy / Conquest of Dread (@dreadconquest) May 31, 2021

Is it me or the #LPL be making their players look masculine as hell..barely no curves or rough non league players features.. Unlike the average player. Like *cough cough..TheShy…etc. Just saying #My2cents Pic from Weibo in the left, fan made on right. Hire fans lol pic.twitter.com/lZDbIZUShU — ChinaGAP (@ChinaGAP_) June 1, 2021

Is it me or SE be making their lead male FF protagonist look masculine as hell..barely no curves or rough non feminine features..Unlike the average man. Like *cough cough.. FFXIV's WoL…etc. Just saying #My2cents

Pic from the game on the left, fan made on right. Hire fans lol pic.twitter.com/skWWFnu9XP — kama | death unto dawn (@stalwartswords) June 1, 2021

Es importante mencionar que la imagen original de Aloy que inspiró este meme, surgió en el Reddit de gamingcirclejerks, con el título irónico: “Hola, decidí hacer una Aloy menos política”. Parece que todos entendieron el chiste… menos una persona. Esto fue lo que comentó el usuario original:

“¿Sólo soy yo o Sony está haciendo a su protagonista femenina lucir terriblemente masculina? Casi sin curvas, con rasgos duros nada femeninos… a diferencia de la mayoría de mujeres. Como hizo en TLOU2 con Ellie, etc. Sólo digo mis dos centavos. La imagen de la izquierda es del juego, la de la derecha la hizo un fan. Contraten Fans lol”.

Vía: Twitter