Aquí lo mejores memes que nos dejó el comentario machista sobre Aloy

La semana pasada se reveló el primer gameplay de Horizon Forbidden West, y este pequeño adelanto ha desencadenado en una serie de opiniones tóxicas y burlas en internet. Después de que un usuario de Twitter publicara una imagen, la cual ha sido eliminada, en donde se veía una versión “más femenina” de Aloy, la gente ha decidido burlarse de este tweet.

Hey everyone, I decided to make a less political Aloy from Gamingcirclejerk

Durante los últimos días, sitios como Twitter y Reddit se han burlado del comentario original, y han publicado imágenes en donde varios personajes de los videojuegos y la cultura pop tienen “la sonrisa perfecta” de Aloy, incluso el mismo mensaje de “contraten a los fans” se ha usado como una sátira.

Es importante mencionar que la imagen original de Aloy que inspiró este meme, surgió en el Reddit de gamingcirclejerks, con el título irónico: “Hola, decidí hacer una Aloy menos política”. Parece que todos entendieron el chiste… menos una persona. Esto fue lo que comentó el usuario original:

¿Sólo soy yo o Sony está haciendo a su protagonista femenina lucir terriblemente masculina? Casi sin curvas, con rasgos duros nada femeninos… a diferencia de la mayoría de mujeres. Como hizo en TLOU2 con Ellie, etc. Sólo digo mis dos centavos. La imagen de la izquierda es del juego, la de la derecha la hizo un fan. Contraten Fans lol”.

