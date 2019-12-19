Más de 700 juegos de la eShop del Switch gozan de un gran descuento

¿Ya tienes tu Switch listo para las fiestas navideñas, pero te hacen falta los juegos? No te preocupes, Nintendo te tiene cubierto en este departamento. Como les comentamos hace unos días, más de 700 juegos cuentan con buenas rebajas en la eShop en estos momentos.

Las rebajas de la eShop presenta una gran cantidad de juegos para elegir, que van desde títulos independientes más pequeños, hasta juegos masivos de gran presupuesto. Puedes elegir un puñado de juegos de Final Fantasy, como Final Fantasy VII y Final Fantasy IX, con aproximadamente un 50% de descuento. Una colección de títulos de Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm, incluida la Trilogía Ultimate Ninja Storm, también está a la venta con un 50% de descuento.

Aquí te dejamos una lista de las rebajas más importantes:

–A Normal Lost Phone: $3 ($6)

–A Robot Named Fight: $1 ($13)

–Aragami: Shadow Edition: $12 ($30)

–Ashen: $32 ($40)

–Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection: $32 ($40)

–Bastion: $3 ($15)

–Batman – The Telltale Series: $4.94 ($15)

–Batman: The Enemy Within $4.94 ($15)

–Blasphemous: $20 ($25)

–Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition: $4 ($20)

–Darksiders II Definitive Edtion: $20.09 ($30)

–Darksiders Warmastered Edition: $18 ($30)

–Dragon Ball FighterZ: $15 ($60)

–Dragon Quest: $4 ($5)

–Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line: $5.19 ($6.49)

–Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation: $10 ($12.49)

–Final Fantasy VII: $9.59 ($16)

–Final Fantasy VIII: $13.39 ($20)

–Final Fantasy IX: $12.59 ($21)

–Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster: $25 ($50)

–Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age: $25 ($50)

–Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD: $15 ($30)

–God Eater 3: $36 ($60)

–Golf Story: $9.89 ($15)

–Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition: $7.49 ($15)

–Guacamelee 2: $10 ($20)

–Hidden Folks: $6 ($12)

–Hover: $10 ($25)

–Iconoclasts: $10 ($20)

–Into the Breach: $7.49 ($15)

–Katamari Damacy Reroll: $18 ($30)

–Little Nightmare: Complete Edition: $10.19 ($30)

–Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $15 ($60)

–Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae: $4.76 ($11.90)

–Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom: $20 ($40)

–My Hero One’s Justice: $24 ($60)

–Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch: $35 ($50)

–Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas: $7.49 ($15)

–Octahedron: Transfixed Edition: $5.19 ($13)

–One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition: $12 ($40)

–One Piece: Unlimited World Seeker Red Deluxe Edition: $12 ($40)

–Overcooked Special Edition: $6.79 ($20)

–Overcooked 2: $15 ($25)

–Police Stories: $10 ($15)

–Quarantine Circular: $4.79 ($6)

–Rad: $14 ($20)

–Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition: $20.09 ($30)

–Redeemer: Enhanced Edition: $15 ($30)

–Rocket League: $10 ($20)

–Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package: $20 ($40)

–Severed: $7.49 ($15)

–Slain: Back From Hell: $3 ($20)

–Sparklite: $17.49 ($25)

–Splasher: $4.49 ($15)

–Submerged: $2.49 ($10)

–Super Blood Hockey: $4.49 ($15)

–The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa: $10.49 ($15)

–Transistor: $4 ($20)

–VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action: $10 ($15)

–Valiant Hearts: The Great War: $7.49 ($20)

–Way of the Passive Fist: $1.49 ($15)

–West of Loathing: $6.60 ($11)

–Windjammers: $6 ($15)

–Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $8 ($20)

–Yoku’s Island Express: $6.79 ($20)

–Yooka-Laylee $13.59 ($40)

–Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $22.49 ($30)

Para checar la lista completa, sólo ingresa a la eShop de tu Nintendo Switch. Hablando de la consola híbrida y sus juegos, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore estrenó un nuevo tráiler y lo puedes ver aquí. De igual forma, Super Smash Bros. Utimate es el juego de la década más vendido de Japón.

Vía: Nintendo Switch eShop