Éstos son los mejores memes de Resident Evil Village y Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village seguramente será un éxito. Sin embargo, los fans nos esperan ver hacía dónde va la historia de la serie, ni cómo interactuarán Ethan y Chris. A los jugadores solo les importa una persona: Lady Dimitrescu, una de las principales antagonistas del juego. En solo un par de días, este personaje logró conquistar los corazones de cientos de jugadores, y así es como el internet ha reaccionado a esta gigantesca e imponente vampira.
Parece que no todos están asustados por Resident Evil Village. Algunos se han enamorado de Lady Dimitrescu, mientras que otros han aprovechado esta oportunidad para crear grandes memes.
me running away from the tall lady from resident evil village pic.twitter.com/OwRGA5oWrs
— mar (@IostIegacy) January 14, 2021
My favorite #LadyDimitrescu meme by kmlkmljkl 🤣 #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/EkaOoR9hfM
— J.J. | RESIDENCE of EVIL (@jjfromroe) January 31, 2021
damn she big #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/EJa4wozXqa
— 🌈goodGlitch (commissions open!) (@niceglitch) January 26, 2021
Ya lo último de RE8 🤣 #ResidentEvilVillage #LadyDimitrescu pic.twitter.com/ccr89VC0Pc
— Shukei (@ShukeiArt) January 28, 2021
Every resident evil fan right now lol #LadyDimitrescu #ResidentEvilVillage #ResidentEvil #PS4 #ps5 #mrx #meme pic.twitter.com/LoQMqjE0e9
— Gamster's WORLD (@Gamsterworld) January 29, 2021
Con lo de RE8 y la milf de 8 metros, simplemente no me pude resistir.#ResidentEvil #LadyDimitrescu pic.twitter.com/TPTlmmGCKN
— ElGatoJose (@ElGatoJose6) January 28, 2021
Everyone right now on the internet, but hey I am not complaining!! I am living for this!! #residentevilvillage #ladydimitrescu #residentevil8 #residentevil2remake #mrx #residentevil3remake #nemesis #meme https://t.co/H20ayYmkGW pic.twitter.com/HlyHg460Kp
— ironbiohazard03 (@ironbiohazard03) January 27, 2021
Confirmo#LadyDumitrescu pic.twitter.com/fBApJgA73m
— Miguel Bravo (@ElDetectiveMike) January 30, 2021
Resident Evil Village llegará a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC el próximo 7 de mayo. En temas relacionados, un rumor indica que habrá tres personajes jugables en este título. De igual forma, ya hay fuertes rumores circulando en internet.
Vía: Twitter