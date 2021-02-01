Advertisement

Éstos son los mejores memes de Resident Evil Village y Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village seguramente será un éxito. Sin embargo, los fans nos esperan ver hacía dónde va la historia de la serie, ni cómo interactuarán Ethan y Chris. A los jugadores solo les importa una persona: Lady Dimitrescu, una de las principales antagonistas del juego. En solo un par de días, este personaje logró conquistar los corazones de cientos de jugadores, y así es como el internet ha reaccionado a esta gigantesca e imponente vampira.

Parece que no todos están asustados por Resident Evil Village. Algunos se han enamorado de Lady Dimitrescu, mientras que otros han aprovechado esta oportunidad para crear grandes memes. 

Resident Evil Village llegará a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC el próximo 7 de mayo. En temas relacionados, un rumor indica que habrá tres personajes jugables en este título. De igual forma, ya hay fuertes rumores circulando en internet.

