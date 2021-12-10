¡Es real! La Masacre de Texas sí tendrá su propio videojuego

Después de los rumores, se ha confirmado durante The Game Awards 2021 que La Masacre de Texas sí tendrá su propio videojuego. Más allá de un breve teaser, no se dieron más detalles al respecto excepto que será una experiencia de terror multiplayer.

“A game based on true events.”@FeartheGun and @SumoDigitalLtd – Nottingham are excited to announce The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film.

Follow us here and visit https://t.co/Z9znQgEnzc for news! pic.twitter.com/f9LPldXWV1

— The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) December 10, 2021