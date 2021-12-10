Advertisement

¡Es real! La Masacre de Texas sí tendrá su propio videojuego

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 9/12/2021 6:45 pm

Después de los rumores, se ha confirmado durante The Game Awards 2021 que La Masacre de Texas sí tendrá su propio videojuego. Más allá de un breve teaser, no se dieron más detalles al respecto excepto que será una experiencia de terror multiplayer.

El juego estará basado en la película de 1974 y sus autores prometen compartir más detalles en el futuro.

Via: The Game Awards 2021


Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
