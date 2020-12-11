Advertisement

¡The Last of Us Part II se lleva Juego del Año en The Game Awards 2020!

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 10/12/2020 9:00 pm

Después de un lanzamiento bastante complejo, amenazas hacia sus actores y directivos, y por supuesto, el infame review bombing, The Last of Us Part II logró coronarse como El Juego del Año durante la ceremonia de The Game Awards 2020.

Fue el cineasta y director, Christopher Nolan, quien se encargó de presentar el premio hacia Naughty Dog, y específicamente, fue Neil Druckmann, director del juego, quien agradeció a todos los fans, ejecutivos de Sony, programadores y desarrolladores del estudio, y todas aquellas personas involucradas con su creación.

The Last of Us Part II logró vencer a Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima y DOOM Eternal, que también estaban nominados para esta categoría.

Vía Twitter, la cuenta oficial del estudio ya publicó un mensaje para celebrar el triunfo:

“Después de un año sin precedentes llenó de increíbles juegos, el que The Last of Us Part II se lleve Juego del Año durante The Game Awards es un honor inmenso. Felicidades a todo nuestro equipo, elenco y personal, y todos nuestros socios en PlayStation y más allá.”

¡Muchas felicidades a Naughty Dog!

Fuente: The Game Awards

 


Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop.
Sigue a @remi_leon en Twitter

