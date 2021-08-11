Advertisement

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon llegará al Switch

11/08/2021 11:27 am

Si bien aún no tenemos información sobre Shovel Knight 2, Yacht Club Games, los responsables por esta serie, están haciendo todo lo posible para expandir el alcance del caballero de la pala. De esta forma, el día de hoy se confirmó que Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, un título que combina elementos de puzzle y dungeon crawler, estará disponible en el Nintendo Switch en la temporada de holiday de este año, con todo y soporte para los Amiibo.

Vía: Indie World 


