Rebellion promete revelar más información sobre Sniper Elite 5 este año

Sniper Elite 4 debutó a principios de 2017 y desde entonces, no hemos sabido prácticamente nada sobre su anticipada secuela. Sin embargo, Rebellion no piensa quedarse callado por mucho tiempo y en algún punto de este año, el estudio tiene planes de revelar lo que últimadamente será Sniper Elite 5.

Sadie Flayeh, Ejecutiva de Relaciones Públicas en Rebellion, recientemente compartió un Tweet que define los planes de la compañía para el siguiente año. Hay tres títulos por lanzarse en 2020, entre ellos Sniper Elite VR. Adicionalmente, Flayeh adelantó noticias sobre la siguiente entrega en la saga Sniper Elite:

Hello 2020 people! Just a reminder from your friendly neighborhood @Rebellion PR bot…

ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR – February 4th

EVIL GENIUS 2: WORLD DOMINATION – Coming 2020

SNIPER ELITE VR – TBA

Oh… and there’ll be news on the next mainline Sniper Elite!

— Sadie Flayeh (@shoibox) January 2, 2020