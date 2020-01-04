Rebellion promete revelar más información sobre Sniper Elite 5 este año

3/01/2020

Sniper Elite 4 debutó a principios de 2017 y desde entonces, no hemos sabido prácticamente nada sobre su anticipada secuela. Sin embargo, Rebellion no piensa quedarse callado por mucho tiempo y en algún punto de este año, el estudio tiene planes de revelar lo que últimadamente será Sniper Elite 5.

Sadie Flayeh, Ejecutiva de Relaciones Públicas en Rebellion, recientemente compartió un Tweet que define los planes de la compañía para el siguiente año. Hay tres títulos por lanzarse en 2020, entre ellos Sniper Elite VR. Adicionalmente, Flayeh adelantó noticias sobre la siguiente entrega en la saga Sniper Elite:

“¡Hola gente del 2020! Solo un recordatorio de tu amigable vecino robot de PR para Rebellion…

ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR – February 4th
EVIL GENIUS 2: WORLD DOMINATION – Coming 2020
SNIPER ELITE VR – TBA
Oh…. ¡y habrá noticias sobre la siguiente entrada principal de Sniper Elite!”

Fuente: Sadie Flayeh

Rodolfo León
Editor en atomix.vg Gamer, cinéfilo y amante de la cultura pop. Twitter: @remi_leon
