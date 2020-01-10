Why Adam Driver steals light saber from John Boyega and concluded battle!

When I see John (Boyega) at the end, John had walked through a semi-corridor of people a few times, and once they’d done that two or three times, on that next one, J.J. said to me, “You get in that corridor,” because I think he wanted John to be surprised by me being there instead of seeing the same people. So, it just allowed John and I to have that moment of, “Hey, it’s you!” and he was like, “Oh, it’s you, too!” And that made it in the movie. In a galaxy far, far away with all these big, massive moments, J.J. is always looking for those intimate moments to keep things grounded.

During the Resistance pep talks at the base, did you actually get a rousing feeling from shooting those scenes?Earlier this week, the actor John Boyega riled up Star Wars fans by pointing out that in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, love is rarely kind. “Star Wars romance ???,” he tweeted, along with images of Rey and Kylo Ren—the hero and (mostly) villain of Disney’s trilogy that just concluded—battling. In one picture from the latest film, The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley’s Rey stabs Adam Driver’s Kylo with a light saber.

The tweet’s effect on Star Wars fandom wasn’t unlike that of Princess Leia’s thermal detonator on Jabba’s palace. Many die-hard viewers are sensitive about Rey and Kylo’s relationship, though the reasons for that sensitivity vary depending on the diehard. Ever since Darth Vader’s grandson invaded the mind of the scavenger from Jakku in 2015’s The Force Awakens, some fans have “shipped”—slang for fixating on a hypothetical relationship—the idea of Reylo, a.k.a. Rey and Kylo, getting together and bringing balance to the Force. Other fans have argued for the fiercely independent heroine and the murderous man-child not to hook up, for the reasons hinted at in the Boyega tweet. Vocal contingents of both fan factions are critical of The Rise of Skywalker’s resolution: Kylo turns back to good, reclaims the name Ben Solo, helps Rey kill Emperor Palpatine, kisses Rey, and then immediately dies.