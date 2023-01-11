TODOS los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023

En la noche del día de ayer se llevaron a cabo los Golden Globes, marcando así el inicio de la temporada de premios para el cine y la televisión. Entre todos los ganadores encontramos a Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro, Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once, así como a Steven Spielberg como Mejor Director. De esta forma, te presentamos a todos los galardonados aquí.

La edición número 80 de los Golden Globes marcó el regreso de la ceremonia a la televisión, esto después de un par de años sin que se transmitieran al público en general. Sin más que agregar, estos fueron todos los ganadores de la ceremonia de este año.

Mejor Película – Drama

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Elvis

-The Fabelmans – GANADORA

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actriz en Película – Drama

-Cate Blanchett – Tár – GANADORA

-Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

-Viola Davis – The Woman King

-Ana De Armas – Blonde

-Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Mejor Actor en Película – Drama

-Austin Butler – Elvis – GANADOR

-Brendan Fraser – The Whale

-Hugh Jackman – The Son

-Bill Nighy – Living

-Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

-Babylon

-The Banshees of Inisherin – GANADORA

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz en Película – Musical o Comedia

-Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

-Margot Robbie – Babylon

-Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

-Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

-Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADORA

Mejor Actor en Película – Musical or Comedy

-Diego Calva – Babylon

-Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Adam Driver – White Noise

–Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – GANADOR

-Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Mejor Película – Animada

-Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – GANADORA

-Inu-Oh

-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

-Turning Red

Mejor Película – Idioma que no sea Inglés

-All Quiet on the Western Front

–Argentina, 1985 – GANADORA

-Close

-Decision to Leave

-RRR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Cualquier Película

–Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – GANADORA

-Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

-Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

-Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Cualquier Película

-Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

-Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

-Brad Pitt – Babylon

-Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – GANADOR

-Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Mejor Director – Película

-James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

-Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

-Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans – GANADOR

Mejor Guión – Película

-Todd Field – Tár

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – GANADOR

-Sarah Polley – Women Talking

-Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda Sonora – Película

-Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

-Alexandre Desplay – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

-Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

–Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – GANADOR

-John Williams – The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original – Película

-Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

-Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

-Hold my Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

-Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

-Naatu Naatu – RRR – GANADORA

Mejor Serie de TV – Drama

-Better Call Saul

-The Crown

-House of the Dragon – GANADORA

-Ozark

-Severance

Mejor Actriz en Serie de TV – Drama

-Emma D’arcy – House of the Dragon

-Laura Linney – Ozark

-Imelda Staunton – The Crown

-Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

-Zendaya – Euphoria – GANADORA

Mejor Actor en Serie de TV – Drama

-Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

-Kevin Costner – Yellowstone – GANADOR

-Diego Luna – Andor

-Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

-Adam Scott – Severance

Mejor Serie de Comedia/Musical

–Abbott Elementary – GANADORA

-The Bear

-Hacks

-Only Murders in the Building

-Wednesday

Mejor Actriz de TV – Serie Musical/Comedia

–Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – GANADORA

-Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

-Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

-Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

-Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor Actor de TV – Serie Musical/Comedia

-Donald Glover – Atlanta

-Bill Hader – Barry

-Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

-Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

-Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Serie Musical, Comedia o Drama

-Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

-Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

–Julia Garner – Ozark – GANADORA

-Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

-Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Serie Musical, Comedia o Drama

-John Lithgow – The Old Man

-Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

-John Turturro – Severance

–Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – GANADOR

-Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

-Black Bird

-Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

-The White Lotus – GANADORA

Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

-Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

-Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

-Lily James – Pam & Tommy

-Julia Roberts – Gaslit

–Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout – GANADORA

Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

-Taron Egerton – Black Bird

-Colin Firth – The Staircase

-Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

–Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – GANADOR

-Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

-Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – GANADORA

-Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

-Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

-Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

-F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

-Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

–Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – GANADOR

-Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Sin duda alguna, una noche llena de sorpresas. Junto a esto, se le ofrecieron premios especiales a Eddie Murphy y Ryan Murphy por su legado en el mundo del entretenimiento. En temas relacionados, Titanic volverá a los cines para celebrar su aniversario. De igual forma, Kate Winslet se gana el corazón del internet con un video viral.

Nota del Editor:

Aunque Aftersun no estuvo nominado, esta fue una buena presentación. Pese a no ser tan entretenida como en años pasados, fue interesante ver a todos los ganadores. Esto es, sin duda, el preámbulo para los Óscar, y nos da una buena idea de los principales competidores para ganar en esta ceremonia.

Vía: Golden Globes.