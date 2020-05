Thor lucha contra Christian Bale como Adam Warlock en esta ilustración

View this post on Instagram

Adam Warlock vs Thor. Since Christian Bale as been casted in thor 4, I wish to see him as Adam Warlock. What about you ? Here is my take on this possible concept. Follow @cvialet_art for more. #adamwarlock #thor4 #thorloveandthunder #ironman #endgame #infinitywar #civilwar #captainamerica #thor #avengers #loki#spiderman #peterparker #mcu #hulk #brucebanner #drstrange #thanos #venom #captainmarvel #chrishemsworth #chrisevans #sebastianstan #blackpanther #starlord #tomhiddleston #tomholland #markruffalo #blackwidow #avengersassemble