Se revela la alineación de lanzamiento para el PSVR2

TRENDING

Por 0 COMENTARIOS 19/01/2023 6:01 pm

psvara

Falta poco más de un mes para que el dispositivo de realidad virtual para PlayStation 5 se presente en tiendas, esto con juegos muy esperados como Horizon: Call of The Mountain y también la actualización de Gran Turismo 7. Sin embargo, no son los únicos títulos que valdrán la pena adquirir, pues por lo menos habrá unos 30 disponibles de lanzamiento.

Aquí la lista:

– After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

– Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

– Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

– Cities VR (Fast Travel Games) 

– Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

– Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)

– The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)

– Demeo (Resolution Games)

– Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

– Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

– Gran Turismo 7

– Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

– Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

– Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

– Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

– Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

– The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

– The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs) 

– Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

– NFL Pro Era (StatusPro)

– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

– Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

– Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)

– Puzzling Places (Realities)

– Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

– Rez Infinite (Enhance)

– Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

– Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

– Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive)

– The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

– Tentacular (Devolver)

– Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

– Thumper (Drool LLC)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)

– Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

– What the Bat (Triband)

– Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade) 

6cc16269a07476dc9ace3bcec32a025d80900dfb

Recuerda que el dispositivo PSVR 2 se lanza el 22 de febrero. No todos los juegos necesariamente saldrían el mismo día, sino en las primeras semanas que se ponga a la venta.

Vía: PlayStation

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Nota del editor: Vaya que Sony está apostando mucho por tener esta experiencia a la menor brevedad posible, pero falta conocer más reseñas y ver dichos veredictos. Personalmente me llama la atención el de Horizon.

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Aldo López
Músico que le quiso entrar a esto de los videojuegos
Sigue a Aldo_Lawson1 en Twitter
Unboxing revela qué contiene la Divine Edition de Fire Emblem: Engage
La franquicia de Nintendogs regresaría según patente
Jugadores reclaman a Phil Spencer por despidos en Xbox
Co-fundador de Netflix deja su puesto de CEO
Así se escucha la nueva canción de Shakira al estilo Pokémon
Descubren grave bug en Windows 11
El nuevo capítulo de Dragon Ball Super ya está disponible
DLC de Deadpool para Marvel’s Midnight Suns ya tiene fecha
Así se veía originalmente el diseño de Gohan
Nuevo vistazo al próximo capítulo de My Hero Academia
El inicio de The Last of Us iba a ser diferente
Disney aprueba la producción de una nueva cinta de Tron
Se reporta que Riot Games ha hecho varios despidos
¡Aquí el primer tráiler de Scream VI!
Alec Baldwin es acusado de homicidio involuntario
Nueva teoría explica la historia de Tears of the Kingdom
Demo de Gotham Knights llega a PlayStation
El anime de Tales of Symphonia está disponible gratuitamente
¡Es oficial! Google Stadia ha llegado a su fin
Ex-desarrollador de Halo Infinite crítica a Microsoft
Políticas de Privacidad Información Legal Declaración de Accesibilidad Publicidad Contacto Directorio
Twitter Facebook Atomix