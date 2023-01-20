Se revela la alineación de lanzamiento para el PSVR2

Falta poco más de un mes para que el dispositivo de realidad virtual para PlayStation 5 se presente en tiendas, esto con juegos muy esperados como Horizon: Call of The Mountain y también la actualización de Gran Turismo 7. Sin embargo, no son los únicos títulos que valdrán la pena adquirir, pues por lo menos habrá unos 30 disponibles de lanzamiento.
Aquí la lista:
– After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
– Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
– Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)
– Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
– Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)
– Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)
– The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)
– Demeo (Resolution Games)
– Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
– Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
– Gran Turismo 7
– Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
– Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
– Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
– Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
– Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
– The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
– The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)
– Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
– NFL Pro Era (StatusPro)
– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
– Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
– Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)
– Puzzling Places (Realities)
– Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
– Rez Infinite (Enhance)
– Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
– Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)
– Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive)
– The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
– Tentacular (Devolver)
– Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
– Thumper (Drool LLC)
– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)
– Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
– What the Bat (Triband)
– Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)
Recuerda que el dispositivo PSVR 2 se lanza el 22 de febrero. No todos los juegos necesariamente saldrían el mismo día, sino en las primeras semanas que se ponga a la venta.
Vía: PlayStation
Nota del editor: Vaya que Sony está apostando mucho por tener esta experiencia a la menor brevedad posible, pero falta conocer más reseñas y ver dichos veredictos. Personalmente me llama la atención el de Horizon.