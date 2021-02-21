¡Jujutsu Kaisen es el anime del año en los Anime Awards 2021 de Crunchyroll!

2020 fue un gran año para la industria del anime. Pese a que el COVID-19 afectó negativamente la producción de varios shows, nadie puede negar el alto nivel de calidad que vimos en los últimos 12 meses. De esta forma, los Anime Awards 2021 de Crunchyroll se llevarán a cabo recientemente, galardonando a los mejores exponentes de este medio.

Cada uno de los ganadores en las 18 categorías fue elegido por los fans, ya que la ceremonia tuvo más de 15 millones de votaciones. En esta ocasión, Jujutsu Kaisen, obra de Gege Akutami, se llevó a casa el título de Anime del Año. A continuación puedes conocer al resto de los ganadores:

Mejor Diseño de Personajes

–Mayuka Itou, diseños originales de Iro Aida — Toilet-bound Hanako-kun – GANADOR

-Naoyuki Asano, diseños originales de Sumito Owara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender

-Genice Chan, Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal

-Masashi Kudoh, Miho Tanino, diseños originales de S.I.U. – Tower of God

-Rumiko Takahashi, Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

Mejor Animación

–Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – GANADOR

-Princess Connect! Re: Dive

-Great Pretender

-The God of High School

-Appare-Ranman!

-BEASTARS

Mejor Escena de Combate

–Deku vs. Overhaul — My Hero Academia Season 4 – GANADOR

-Gojo Satoru contra Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-Jin Mori contra Jegai Taek – The God of High School

-Bercouli contra Emperor Vector – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2

-Jin Mori contra Han Daewi – The God of High School

-Brawler contra Master – Akudama Drive

Mejor Pareja

–Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki — TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You – GANADOR

-Kaguya Shinomiya y MIyuki Shirogane – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

-Legoshi y Haru – BEASTARS

-Kotoko Iwanaga y Kuro Sakuragawa – In/Spectre

-Catarina Claes y Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

-Chizuru Mizuhara y Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-A-Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación de voz (japonés)

–Yusuke Kobayashi como Natsuki Subaru — Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) – GANADOR

-Riho Sugiyama como Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me!

-Megumi Ogata como Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

-Yuichi Nakamura como Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-Mutsumi Tamura como Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-Yuusuke Oonuki como Daisuke Kanbe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED

Mejor interpretación de voz (inglés)

–Zeno Robinson como Hawks — My Hero Academia Season 4 – GANADOR

-Crispin Freeman como Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

-Aaron Phillips como Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender

-Johnny Yong Bosch como Bam – Tower of God

-Jonah Scott como Legoshi – BEASTARS

-Anairis Quiñones como Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada

Mejor Chica

–Kaguya Shinomiya — Kaguya-sama: Love is War? – GANADORA

-Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-A-Girlfriend

-Noi – Dorohedoro

-Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

-Abigail Jones – Great Pretender

Mejor Chico

–Shoyo Hinata — HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP – GANADOR

-Caiman – Dorohedoro

-Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God

-Legoshi – BEASTARS

-Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Mejor Director

-Masaaki Yuasa — Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – GANADOR

-Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE

-Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender

-Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? (Season 2)

-Takashi Sano – Tower of God

Mejor Banda Sonora

–Kevin Penkin — Tower of God – GANADOR

-Great Pretender

-BEASTARS

-Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-The God of High School

-Japan Sinks: 2020

Mejor Opening

–“BEASTARS” — Wild Side (ALI) – GANADOR

-“Easy Breezy” de chelmico – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-“KAIKAIKITAN” de EVE – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-“G.P.” de Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender

-“Daddy Daddy Do!” de Masayuki Suzuki – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

-“Phoenix” de Burnout Syndromes – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Mejor Ending

–“JUJUTSU KAISEN” — LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO) – GANADOR

-“The Great Pretender” de Freddie Mercury – Great Pretender

-“Night Running” de Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY – BNA: Brand New Animal

-“(K)NoW_NAME” de 「D.D.D.D」- Dorohedoro

-“Welcome My Friend” de OKAMOTO’S – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED

-“Last Dance” de Mamoru Miyano – In/Spectre

Mejor Fantasía

–Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – (Season 2) – GANADOR

-Dragon Quest: La aventura de Dai

-DECA-DENCE

-Ascendance of a Bookworm – Segunda Parte

-Dorohedoro

-Tower of God

Mejor Comedia

–Kaguya-sama: Love is War? – GANADOR

-Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

-Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

-Kakushigoto

-The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Mejor Drama

-Fruits Basket (Season 2) – GANADOR

-Great Pretender

-Japan Sinks: 2020

-SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME

-BEASTARS

-Somali and the Forest Spirit

Mejor Protagonista

–Catarina Claes — My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – GANADORA

-Natsume – DECA-DENCE

-Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN

-Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy

-Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Mejor Antagonista

–Ryomen Sukuna — JUJUTSU KAISEN – GANADOR

-En – Dorohedoro

-Rachel – Tower of God

-Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Segunda Temporada)

-Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada

-Overhaul – My Hero Academia – Cuarta Temporada

Anime del año

–JUJUTSU KAISEN – GANADOR

-Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

-Dorohedoro

-Great Pretender

-Appare-Ranman!

-BEASTARS

Vía: Anime Awards 2021